Zack Snyder's Justice League's First Two Chapter Titles Revealed

Zack Snyder has revealed the titles of the first two chapters of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Speaking during IGN's Fan Fest, the director cleared up some confusion over initial reports that the Snyder Cut would become a miniseries on HBO Max. Instead, it will debut as a four-hour (slightly longer, to be exact) movie with an intermission and broken into four chapters. It turns out that Snyder did consider releasing the film (which he is completing for free) as a miniseries, but there were contractual issues that complicated matters. Instead, he went with the four-hour film version, which was how he intended to release the movie in the first place.

"There was a couple things. It was always to be completed as one theatrical release, because it was made as a four-hour film. Now, remember, the film is chaptered anyway. It's like, part one, 'Don't Count On It Batman', and then about 40 minutes later – I forget exactly – part two, 'The Age of Heroes', and then on and on," Snyder explains. "That was the way the film was created just in my mind as the way it was easily digestible. There was so much and I just felt like this kind of chapters as you went forward was really the best way to absorb it.

"It was always going to be finished as a single film but then I thought, 'Oh, it might be fun to break it up.' But that just got complicated and everyone started to get nervous about whether or not it was contractually this or that. "I said, you know what? It's fine. The four hours, it's a great way to watch the movie, and it's easy to pause and go hit the potty or pick up some popcorn or whatever, whatever you got to do, because it does have those chapters."

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on March 18th on HBO Max.