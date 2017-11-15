Zack Snyder's Justice League Ends on a "Massive Cliffhanger"

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League is going to end with a "massive cliffhanger," according to the director. Fans may recall that Snyder originally planned to release two Justice League movies. Warner Bros. scrapped the second film after Snyder left the first. Even now that he's completing the first movie -- something he didn't think would ever happen -- Snyder has chosen to keep the cliffhanger ending that would have set up his second Justice League movie that he has no plans to make when he releases the four-hour first film on HBO Max. Even on this point, Snyder refuses to compromise on the vision for his version of the Justice League movie.

"Well, it was meant to be two more movies," Snyder said during IGN Fan Fest. "It hints, as you would, at a potential other world. I'd plant the seeds as I had wanted to of what would come in the later films. That's in there, but as far as those stories that would be to come -- if ever that happened, which it does not look like it would -- but I think it's easy to speculate based on that and we can talk about that for quite a while."

Snyder then touched on the film's ending. He reiterated that "It is a cliffhanger … The movie ends in a massive cliffhanger, yeah."

Is there any hope that Snyder's story for the second movie will see the light of day? As he says, it seems unlikely at this time. Perhaps if not as a movie, it could be adapted into a comic book. DC Comics once rejected Snyder's idea to create a prequel comic. However, one might speculate that the publisher's recent foray into telling new stories in the universes of past films could set the stage for a continuation of Zack Snyder's Justice League.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on March 18th on HBO Max.