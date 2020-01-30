Witcher Fanart Gives Your Favorite Characters a Fresh and Modern Redesign

For the past month or so, Netflix subscribers have been enraptured in the first season of The Witcher. The live-action fantasy series has showcased a new side of the iconic book and video game franchise and helped more people fall in love with its cast of characters. If you found yourself fond of the show's female characters like Ciri (Freya Allen), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Triss (Anna Shaffer), a new collection of fanart might be right up your alley. Twitter user @samyangart recently shared a series of pieces, which give a modern, Instagram-worthy update to their aesthetics. You can check them out below.

🎥 Thanks for joining me on Sunday’s stream everyone! Here’s the work in progress of Yen we worked on which still has plenty a ways to go. Thanks for all the excellent input guys; much will probably change by the end!#YenneferofVengerberg #Witcher #Witcher3 #wip #art #sketch pic.twitter.com/401a5GkW5H — Sam Yang (@samyangart) January 28, 2020

The fanart is just the latest tribute to the franchise's female characters, who have all subverted expectations of themselves in an array of ways.

"Nowadays we're seeing a lot of very strong female characters who are really badass, and that’s brilliant," Allan said in an interview last year. "Obviously Ciri is renowned for being a badass character, but what I loved about the way that they’d portrayed it in the writing is that it's not like she's just born and she's this amazing badass female character. You do see her be very vulnerable and cry and go through suffering and experience loss and at times be a little bit pathetic, because she’s had no experience of certain things."

"And that jumped out at me, that they were portraying it realistically," Allan added. "You need somewhere for the character to grow, and you need a reason for why she becomes more confident, more badass. You do see that she's very strong through her vulnerability. The fact that she's so vulnerable and she's suffering and yet she continues on and that, to me, is bravery. She doesn't have to be totally cold and totally stern and be violent and killing people. It's a different kind of strength which I really like."

