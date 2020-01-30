Xbox Game Pass Adds New Games Today

Today, Microsoft announced that Xbox Game Pass -- both on Xbox One and PC -- is adding two new games: Sea Salt and Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour. Now, it's unclear how long these games will be in the service, so if they tickle your fancy, be sure to download and play them sooner rather than later.

For those that don't know: Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that grants you unlimited access to a vast library of games for just $10 a month. Right now, it's only available on Xbox One and PC, but the plan is to bring it to other platforms in the future. In addition to getting access to a constantly evolving library of games, Xbox Game Pass subscribers also get other perks, such as exclusive discounts.

The photo says "available today" but these games will also be available tomorrow, the next day, the day after that, etc. pic.twitter.com/gj47yTSb4A — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 30, 2020

Below, you can read more about each of the aforementioned games:

Sea Salt: "Sea Salt is an action strategy hybrid, in which you are an Old God summoning unfathomable horrors to blight the human lands. You will have your sacrifice, and humanity will pay for denying you what you are owed. Summoning a tide of minions, your army will emerge from the sea to take vengeance on the religious figures who have dared to defy you, and anyone else that stands in your way. When humanity prayed you were willing to offer them fair winds for their fishing vessels, and they enjoyed the riches and prosperity you provided. They knew the price, but cowardice overtook their faith when the time came to collect. The bishop of your church defied your will, but when the horrors of the deep emerge from the gloom he will beg for the mercy of a swift death."

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour: "Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour features an authentic career mode where you work your way up to an elite angler competing against over 100 of the best anglers in the world across Bass, Carp and Predator fishing whilst unlocking sponsorship opportunities, gaining career earnings and social media followers as you go."

