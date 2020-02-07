Secretlab Unveils a Birds of Prey Gaming Chair

Secretlab has collaborated with Warner Bros. and DC once again for yet another new collaboration. This latest gaming chair is all about Birds of Prey, the movie heading to theaters this weekend that focuses on iconic DC characters like Harley Quinn, Black Canary, and The Huntress. Harley Quinn is the sole focus of this latest limited-edition chair from Secretlab that features the full, lengthy name of the movie and Harley Quinn’s name in graffitied styles that fit the character well.

The creators of the high-end gaming chairs unveiled their new Birds of Prey product this week ahead of the movie’s wide release. On the front of the chair beneathe the Secretlab logo that’s been decorated with pink hearts, you’ll find Harley Quinn’s name set between some gold accents on the shoulders of the chair. “XOXO,” stars, and diamonds adorn the Birds of Prey star’s name in the middle. The back of the chair boasts Harley Quinn’s signature lipstick kiss with another “XOXO” and the name of the movie at the opposite end from another Secretlab logo framed with hearts.

Once you see Birds of Prey – or if you’ve been paying attention to the previews of the film – you’ll recognize that the chair takes after the look Harley Quinn takes on for the new movie.

Celebrating the @birdsofpreywb blockbuster and the world's favorite antiheroine Harley Quinn—is the all-new Secretlab Birds of Prey Limited Edition chair. With only 200 units crafted worldwide, enjoy an exclusive and superior sitting experience.https://t.co/0eRomqHQVB pic.twitter.com/CfnGKEd2Yw — Secretlab (@secretlabchairs) February 7, 2020

“The Secretlab Birds of Prey Limited Edition is inspired by Harley’s latest iconic costume in the film and features one of the most unique designs we’ve created so far—incorporating street and luxury style elements to create a chair worthy of Harley Quinn,” said Ian Alexander Ang, the co-founder and CEO of Secretlab.

This isn’t the first time Secretlab has partnered with Warner Bros. and DC for a unique chair, so there’s a chance you’ve seen their work before. A Dark Knight Edition chair released in May 2019 and featured a totally blacked-out chair outfitted with the Batman symbol in the middle.

Like other Secretlab specialties that feature some of the most popular franchises and characters, this one is available in both a Secretlab Omega and Secretlab Titan variant depending on which one suits your needs. The Omega version costs $389 while the Titan costs $429, and you can find each one of them through the section of the Secretlab site set up specifically for the Birds of Prey collaboration. They're up for pre-orders now and are expected to ship out by April 29th, but only 200 of them are being made.