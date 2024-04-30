Ghost of Tsushima Gets Surprise Update on PS5 and PS4

Developer Sucker Punch Productions has surprisingly released a new update for Ghost of Tsushima today across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. At the time of this writing, it has been over two years since Sucker Punch last released a patch for Ghost of Tsushima. The game's most recent update, which was primarily focused on Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, was stressed at the time to be the last one that players would likely ever see Now, with the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima right around the corner, Sucker Punch has returned to the PlayStation iteration once more to prepare it accordingly.

Announced on social media, Sucker Punch shared that update version 2.19 for Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut has today started to go live on PS5 and PS4. The studio says that this patch is aimed at adding crossplay support to GoT on PlayStation so that Legends can seamlessly be played with the PC iterations later in May. Other than this, Sucker Punch says that it made a couple of other fixes to XP in Legends to go along with other resolutions that have been left unmentioned for now.

"Patch 2.19 is rolling out for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut today," Sucker Punch said of the update. "This patch adds initial support for Crossplay services for the upcoming PC release on May 16th. An XP issue at rank 999 in Legends was corrected, an exploit allowing an extra player on two-person teams has been removed, as well as additional fixes."

As for Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut on PC, the game is set to finally release in a little over two weeks on Thursday, May 16 across Steam and Epic Games Store. This version of Ghost of Tsushima will be identical to those seen on PS5 and PS4, other than some new features that have been added that are specific to PC. This release will also be the first in which PlayStation incorporates trophy support to one of its PC ports, which is a feature that has been highly requested from fans for quite some time.