Life Sim Game inZOI Gets Roadmap Laying Out New Features

Krafton is the development team behind PUBG: Battlegrounds, but it has been working over the last few years to expand its offerings. Recently, the most high-profile release from the team was The Callisto Protocol, but Krafton is getting ready to move into a genre that might be a surprise for many. Soon, the team plans to enter the life sim genre with inZOI. Again, it might sound strange that the team behind PUBG is making a game in the vein of The Sims and Life By You, but inZOI is poised to give players an even more immersive experience than they're used to. Recently, the team published its first roadmap as it works toward inZOI's release date.

inZOI Pre-Release Roadmap

As mentioned, one of the goals the developers have with inZOI is to give players "full control" over the world they're inhabiting. While inZOI will share many ideas with other life sims, Krafton is also working to build out the feature set to give players plenty to do while managing their Zois. Below, you'll find the full list of features currently under development:

Cars that the game character 'Zoi' can drive or ride

Group Activities for players to enjoy daily life together

Reputation (Karma) where past actions influence future life

City Edit for controlling urban billboards, weather, and cleanliness

A Studio to create and reimagine specific scenarios

A Photo Mode for high-resolution screenshots

Group Activities and Reputation will be important factors for inZOI players. Similar to The Sims, players will need to use these systems to build up their Zois relationships. However, the Reputation system should be a bit more robust due to the Karma aspect which takes into account past actions to influence their future. Keeping that in mind will be key if you want to leave your Zois feeling fulfilled.

As you'd expect from modern games, the team is working to add a Photo Mode. Especially in a city-based life sim, this is an important feature, as players will want to show off their various creations and escapades. The City Edit mode will allow players to build and share their worlds, a key feature for players who prefer to build structures instead of relationships.

inZOI Release Date

While this new roadmap gives us a hint of what's coming with inZOI, Krafton has yet to announce a release date. The game is currently scheduled to drop later this year, but we don't know anything beyond that. However, it is worth noting that Krafton will reveal another piece of the roadmap next month, so we may hear more about the release date then.

While we wait for that announcement, there are plenty of upcoming life sims on the horizon. Recently, Life By You was given an early access release date, while Paralives continues to impress with new footage, though it won't be out until 2025. Plus, there are always The Sims 5 rumors murmuring under the surface. The game is likely still at least a few years away, but developer Electronic Arts has confirmed it's in the works. Hopefully, we hear more about it soon.