Pokemon Sword and Shield: How to Breed Alolan and Kanto Regional Forms

Thanks to Pokemon Home, players can now transfer regional forms of some Pokemon into Pokemon Sword and Shield. Earlier this week, the Pokemon Company released Pokemon Home, a new cloud storage service that allows players to transfer their Pokemon from past Pokemon games into a single spot. Players can then transfer any Pokemon with a Galar Pokedex entry into Pokemon Sword and Shield, including Pokemon with regional forms that don't appear in those games. So - if you want an Alolan Vulpix or a Kanto Ponyta in Pokemon Sword and Shield, you can simply transfer those Pokemon into your game using the Pokemon Home app.

Breeding those regional Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield is a bit trickier. If you breed a Pokemon with a regional form in Pokemon Sword and Shield, its offspring will automatically be of whatever regional form is native to the Galar region. So, a Kanto Ponyta will produce an egg with a Galarian Ponyta inside, as Pokemon regional forms seem to be dependent on their place of birth rather than their DNA. There is a way to get around this, though. If you give a Pokemon with a regional form an Everstone, its offspring will retain its parent's regional form. A Kanto Ponyta holding an Everstone will produce more Kanto Ponyta, giving players the option to breed an unlimited amount of Kanto Ponyta.

There are a handful of limitations to this trick though. Players will need to make sure that the Pokemon holding the Everstone is female, or is breeding with a Ditto. Also, Pokemon with only evolved regional forms won't benefit from this trick. Breeding an Alolan Raichu won't allow its offspring to also evolve into an Alolan Raichu, no matter whether the parent was holding the Everstone when breeding or not.

You can check out a full list of the new regional forms that can be transferred into Pokemon Sword and Shield here.