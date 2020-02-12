Here Are All the Non-Galar Pokemon You Can Add to Pokemon Sword and Shield

The release of Pokemon Home means that players can now add 35 new Pokemon to their Pokemon Sword and Shield games. Last night, the Pokemon Company released their new cloud-based storage system Pokemon Home, which will allow players to store Pokemon from various Pokemon games in one central location. Obviously, Pokemon Home is compatible with Pokemon Sword and Shield, which means that players can transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield to the cloud service and vice versa. Although players can't bring in every Pokemon from their old games into Pokemon Sword and Shield, there are 35 Pokemon species that can immediately be added to the games through the Pokemon Home service.

The Pokemon that can be immediately added to Pokemon Sword and Shield via Pokemon Home include a mix of fan-favorite Starter Pokemon, Legendary Pokemon, and Mythical Pokemon. We'll also note that some of these Pokemon were already appearing via Surprise Trades thanks to a hack that allowed some players to illegally catch these Pokemon through Pokemon raids.

The full list of Pokemon that can be transferred are:

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Mewtwo

Mew

Celebi

Jirachi

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem

Keldeo

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Cosmog

Cosmoem

Solgaleo

Lunala

Necrozma

Marshadow

Zeraora

Meltan

Melmetal

Additionally, several Pokemon forms can also now be added to Pokemon Sword and Shield that were previously unavailable:

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Vulpix

Alolan Ninetales

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Dugtrio

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Persian

Kanto Ponyta

Kanto Rapidash

Kanto Farfetch'd

Kanto Weezing

Johto Corsola

Hoenn Zigzagoon

Hoenn Linoone

Unova Darumaka

Unova Darmatian

Unova Stunfisk

Ash Hat Pikachu

In addition to these Pokemon, players can also transfer any Pokemon currently in the Galar Pokedex into their Pokemon Sword and Shield game, even if it was caught in an older Pokemon game.

Pokemon Home is available to download on the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.