The Last of Us Part 2 Clip Shows Off Incredible Weapon Customization

The Last of Us Part II is only a few months away from releasing on PS4, and it looks poised to be a generation defining experience, just like its predecessor was on PlayStation 3. Once again, the visual fidelity, performances, animations, and storytelling all looks excellent, and the gameplay looks pretty sharp as well, which wasn't always the case with the first game. That said, it remains unclear how fleshed out and expansive other elements of the game will be, however, if these additive elements are on par with the gun customization, we're in business

As you may know, there's been a clip of the PS4 exclusive making the rounds showing off its creatively realized and robust weapon customization, which the first game had, though it didn't look this good. Of course, there's no spoilers in the footage, but if you want to experience everything as fresh as possible, perhaps it's worth avoiding for now.

Of course, how flashy the weapon customization is less important than how meaningful the actual weapon changes are, but it's this level of polish that you simply don't get out of most developers, but not only is Naughty Dog one of the best in the industry, but Sony gives it the time and resources to fully-realize their games in every aspect.

The Last of Us Part II is scheduled to release on May 29, 2020 via the PS4 and the PS4 only. Of course, the next couple of months will feel excruciatingly long, but if you're looking for something to hold you over, don't forget to check out all of this week's new releases via our latest "Out This Week."

"Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming," reads an official story pitch of the game. "Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions."