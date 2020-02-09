New Video Games Out This Week: Dreams, Fire Emblem: Three Houses DLC, and More

It's the second week of February, which means the first Valentines Day of the decade is less than a week away. However, before that happens, and before Sonic the Hedgehog releases in theaters, we got some new and noteworthy Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One games releasing over the next few days. More specifically, this week players will dare to dream, jump back into one of the best games of 2019, step into the shoes of the Dragon of Dojima, beat up Ryu for the 10,000th time, and play a game called Snack World with a suspicious lack of snacks. As always, if you want a complete lowdown on the rundown of every single game dropping this week on every single video game platform in existence, well click off this link, because you're in the wrong saloon. However, if you just want to know what new games are releasing this week that are worthy taking a peep at, well, that's exactly what we have. In addition to brand new releases, there's also a round-up of ports at the bottom of the article. Further, while remasters, remakes, and even meaty DLC are included, early access releases are not, nor is DLC that gives your horse shiny armor or two sneezes amount of content. Lastly, while a Google Stadia or mobile game will sneak their way on here occasionally, this article is largely focused on traditional console and PC games.

PICK OF THE WEEK: Fire Emblem: Three Houses - Cindered Shadows (DLC) PITCH: "Deep in the shadow of Garreg Mach lies Abyss, the underground den of Fódlan's outcasts and home to the monastery's secret fourth house, the Ashen Wolves. In this side story, you can freely explore Abyss, battle alongside four students from the Ashen Wolves house, take on new quests, and uncover the secrets that reside beneath the surface. Progress through the story to bring your four new subterranean students to the main story as recruitable units and enjoy the new classes, quests, paralogues, and activities that are also added with this DLC." DEVELOPER: Intelligent Systems | PUBLISHER: Nintendo PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch | RELEASE DATE: February 13

RUNNER-UP: Dreams PITCH: "If you can DREAM it, you can PLAY it! Explore and play in an ever-expanding Dreamiverse bursting with games, music, art and everything in-between and beyond. Learn how to design your own games, animate, make music and more with easy-to-follow tutorial videos – and then share your ideas in an online social network of creativity." DEVELOPER: Media Molecule | PUBLISHER: PlayStation PLATFORMS: PS4 | RELEASE DATE: February 14

YAKUZA 5 REMASTERED PITCH: "As part of the Yakuza Remastered Collection, experience Yakuza 5 in 1080p and 60fps. Kazuma Kiryu's newfound calm as an unassuming cab driver comes to a sudden end. Forced to reckon with his past once more, the Dragon of Dojima returns to the criminal underworld to protect those he holds dear." DEVELOPER: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio | PUBLISHER: Sega PLATFORMS: PS4 | RELEASE DATE: February 11

Dead Cells: The Bad Seed (DLC) PITCH: "Explore a relaxing Arboretum, wade through a noxious Swamp, and take on a new boss in this new early game content designed to expand the Dead Cells universe and add variety to runs for people who want to support the development of the game." DEVELOPER: Motion Twin and Evil Empire | PUBLISHER: Motion Twin PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One | RELEASE DATE: February 11

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition PITCH: "Rule the ring with Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, the most robust version of the acclaimed fighting game! Choose from 40 diverse fighters, 34 dynamic stages and over 200 stylish costumes as you fight your way through a variety of exciting single-player and multi-player modes." DEVELOPER: Dimps and Capcom | PUBLISHER: Capcom PLATFORMS: PC and PS4 | RELEASE DATE: February 14

Metro Exodus: Sam's Story (DLC) PITCH: "Sam's Story follows former U.S. Marine Sam, a Spartan Ranger who has worked under Colonel Miller since the nuclear war devastated Moscow, and followed Artyom in search of a world outside of the Metro. Sam had long dreamed of returning to his homeland, and perhaps even finding his father alive. The prospect seemed impossible in the darkened tunnels of the Metro, but when the Spartans discovered that Moscow was not the only city left alive after the war, holding out hope didn't feel so foolish anymore." DEVELOPER: 4A Games | PUBLISHER: Deep Silver PLATFORMS: Google Stadia, PC, PS4, and Xbox One | RELEASE DATE: February 11

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold PITCH: "Become a heroic adventurer in this roguelike RPG, crawling through dungeons in your search for rare treasure, on a mission to seek revenge against the villainous Sultan Vinegar that violated your village! You can even tag along in teams of up to four to take down tenacious tyrants!" DEVELOPER: Level-5 | PUBLISHER: Level-5 PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch | RELEASE DATE: February 14

The Most Notable of Notable Ports: Darksiders Genesis PITCH: "Darksiders Genesis tears its way through Hell and back with guns blazing and swords swinging. Genesis gives the first look at the world of Darksiders before the events of the original game. Furthermore, it introduces the fourth and last horseman Strife, as well as Co-op gameplay for the first time in the history of the franchise." DEVELOPER: Airship Syndicate | PUBLISHER: THQ Nordic PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One | RELEASE DATE: February 14