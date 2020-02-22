Rumor: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Story and Gameplay Details Surface Online

A new rumor has surfaced shedding details on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, its story, and its gameplay. Since the sequel was announced last E3, Nintendo has said very, very little about the game, and has shown even less. In fact, we still don't even have a release window for the game, though a report from last month has suggested it will be delayed to 2021. While Nintendo hasn't officially revealed anything about the game lately, new unofficial details have surfaced. Whether they are accurate or not, who knows. Unfortunately, that's the rumor mill. Sometimes it produces massive leaks, other times it produces pure nonsense. Meanwhile, sometimes rumors are completely written off, only to be proven at a later date.

The latest rumor comes way of Reddit, and it does seemingly echo some unofficial information that has been floating around about the sequel. According to the leaker, the information comes way of a source who has been reliable in the past, citing their spot on details about Xenoblade 2. According to this source, the game will show Link and Zelda rebuilding Hyrule whilst dealing with a new threat. The former was pretty obvious, but the latter is interesting, because it means Ganon won't be back.

Meanwhile, the even more interesting part is word that we will be getting playable flashback sequences of Link before he slept for 100 years. In other words, they will show events before even the first game. According to the leaker, these will be "very Godfather Part II-esq."

Of course, all of this should be taken with a big ol' grain of salt like any rumor. That said, hopefully we won't have to rely on rumors for much longer. While the sequel will probably not pop up at any direct anytime soon, it will almost certainly be at E3.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is in development for Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!