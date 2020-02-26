5 Xbox One Games Currently on Sale for $5 or Less

There are multiple Xbox One games currently on sale over on the Microsoft Store for $5 or less. As you will know, gaming isn't a cheap hobby. It doesn't matter if you're on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, or even Google Stadia. The biggest and best games are expensive, as are the machines that run them. However, to help alleviate these costs, digital storefronts are getting more aggressive and ambitious with their digital sales, including the Microsoft Store. While the digital Xbox and PC store isn't as great as Steam or even the PlayStation Store in this regard, it does feature plenty of great promotions and discounts. This week, there's some pretty great games at some pretty great prices. From one of the 2019's best-selling games to one of the best-selling shooters of the generation, there's plenty of deals to be had. However, only a few of these deals are on the incredible level as the following five:

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition "Feeling the ominous thud of an AT-AT stomping down on the frozen tundra of Hoth. Rebel forces firing blasters as Imperial speeder bikes zip through the lush forests of Endor. Intense dogfights between squadrons of X-wings and TIE fighters filling the skies. Immerse yourself in the epic Star Wars battles you’ve always dreamed of and create new heroic moments of your own in Star Wars Battlefront." PRICE: -- $4.99 -- LINK

Burnout Paradise Remastered "Welcome back to Paradise City! Make action your middle name as you rule the streets in Burnout Paradise Remastered! Tear it up in the ultimate driving playground, from hectic downtown avenues to the wild mountain roads. Relive the high-octane stunts and wanton destruction of one of the greatest arcade-driving games ever!" PRICE: $4.99 -- LINK

Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition "The Ultimate way to jump into one of the most surprising shooters of 2016! This bundle not only unlocks unique camos, warpaints. and Prime Titans; it also includes the Jump Start Pack, which grants unlocked access to all Titan and Pilot classes, as well as funds and 2x XP tokens to help you hit the ground running in multiplayer." PRICE: $4.49 -- LINK

Sundered: Eldritch Edition "Sundered is a chaotic hand­-drawn metroidvania where you resist or embrace ancient eldritch powers. Confront hordes of terrifying enemies in an ever-changing world inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft. Sundered is a challenging and unique take on a classic genre from the creators of Jotun, now with local co-op!" PRICE: $4.99 -- LINK