New Video Games Out This Week: One Punch Man, Bloodroots, and More

It's the last week of February, and before the March flood drowns us in too many games to play, we have one last moment to enjoy our social lives and productivity. Sike! This week there's a plethora of news games releasing on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch that are worthy -- at the very least -- taking a gander at. More specifically, this week players will play as a blood-thirsty protagonist named Mr. Wolf, pretend to understand what the heck is going on in the new One Punch Man game, run a hospital, revisit a few classics, and play one of the strangest looking games of the year. As always, if you're looking for a complete rundown of every single game releasing this week on every single video game platform in existence, you're in the wrong saloon. Around these parts we don't have time for that. What we do have is the lowdown on every salient new video game release this week. In addition to the hottest debut releases, ports, remasters, and remakes are included as well. However, we draw the line at early access releases. Meanwhile, meaty DLC and expansions are also included, but minor DLC releases that give you two blinks of content are not. Lastly, while the occasional Google Stadia or mobile game sneak their way on here, this article is largely focused on traditional console and PC games. NOTE: Games are ordered in significance, and significance is determined by me, which means there's little significance to the ordering.

RELEASE OF THE WEEK: BLOODROOTS PITCH: "Betrayed and left for dead, Mr. Wolf is hell-bent on finding his killer and enacting revenge—alone, and vastly outnumbered. Thankfully for Mr. Wolf, the world is your weapon in Bloodroots, a relentless action game that unfolds across the sprawling Weird West. You’ll choreograph spectacular, ultra-violent combos by making use of everything around you, from hatchets, to ladders, to… carrots? It’s improvise or die, as Mr. Wolf fights his way to the center of the mystery: why was he betrayed?" RELEASE DATE: February 28 PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4

BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION PITCH: "Beautiful Desolation is a 2D isometric adventure game set in the distant future. Explore a post-apocalyptic landscape, solve puzzles, meet new friends and make powerful enemies, mediate conflicts and fight for your life as you unravel the secrets of the world around you." RELEASE DATE: February 26 PLATFORMS: PC

ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS PITCH: "The first One Punch Man game finally makes its debut! Dive into a dynamic fighting game experience with beloved characters from the first Season of One Punch Man! Play as your favorite hero — or become one! Create your own hero avatar and choose your own set of powers and abilities." RELEASE DATE: February 27 PLATFORMS: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

TWO POINT HOSPITAL PITCH: "The hit hospital building management sim comes to console for the first time! Design stunning hospitals, decorate them as you like, cure very unusual illnesses and manage troublesome staff as you spread your budding healthcare organisation across Two Point County." RELEASE DATE: February 25 PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

YAKUZA 0 PITCH: "The glitz, glamour, and unbridled decadence of the 80s are back in Yakuza 0. Fight like hell through Tokyo and Osaka with protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and series regular Goro Majima. Play as Kazuma Kiryu and discover how he finds himself in a world of trouble when a simple debt collection goes wrong and his mark winds up murdered. Then, step into the silver-toed shoes of Goro Majima and explore his 'normal' life as the proprietor of a cabaret club." RELEASE DATE: February 26 PLATFORMS: Xbox One

KINGDOM HEARTS III: REMIND PITCH: "Re Mind—the other tale that unfolded during the climax of Kingdom Hearts III. Determined to rescue Kairi, Sora travels to the Keyblade Graveyard a short time before the final battle was to take place. Lacking a corporeal form, he traces the hearts of the seven guardians of light. Through experiencing their personal battles firsthand, Sora is about to discover truths that he has never before imagined." RELEASE DATE: February 25 PLATFORMS: Xbox One

METRO REDUX PITCH: "The critically acclaimed Metro Redux saga has been brought to life on Nintendo Switch. Immerse yourself in the post-apocalyptic world of the Moscow metro as you, Artyom, fight to save your besieged home station from all that would threaten it. Experience the events that came before Metro Exodus and experience the epic story on Switch for the first time." RELEASE DATE: February 28 PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch

MEGA MAN ZERO/ZX LEGACY COLLECTION PITCH: "Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection brings together six classic titles in one game: Mega Man Zero 1, 2, 3 and 4, as well as Mega Man ZX and ZX Advent. The collection also features Z-Chaser, an exclusive new mode created just for this set of games." RELEASE DATE: February 25 PLATFORMS: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Wasteland Remastered PITCH: "Wasteland Remastered is an overhaul of the 1988 title that brought the post-apocalypse to video games. Bring law to a lawless future or burn everything to the ground with full freedom of choice and consequence. See where the Wasteland series began and experience the character and world the sequels are built on." RELEASE DATE: February 25 PLATFORMS: PC and Xbox One

SPACE CHANNEL 5 VR: KINDA FUNKY NEWS FLASH PITCH: "Dance is your power to protect the earth against invading aliens. Sega’s legendary Dreamcast rhythm game “Space Channel 5” is coming to virtual reality as ”Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash!” Your task is to master a series of life saving dancing poses while tuning into the cool beat. Experience the return of Ulala for yourselves!" RELEASE DATE: February 25 PLATFORMS: PlayStation VR