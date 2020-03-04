Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Leak Reveals Warzone's Entire Battle Royale Map

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leak has surfaced, and in the process has seemingly revealed the full map of the game's heavily rumored battle royale mode, believed to be called Warzone. As you may know, there's been snippets of the map that have leaked in the past, but this new leak provides our best look yet at the alleged mode, which Infinity Ward is teasing, but hasn't confirmed yet.

More specifically, two new images are currently making the rounds within the Call of Duty community, because they seemingly reveal Warzone's entire map, which is reportedly massive and supports up to 200 players. As you can see in the images below, the map appears to be almost entirely land. Not only is there little water, but there doesn't seem to be a great deal of elevation other than on the outskirts of the map. Of course, this seems to confirm both air and water vehicles won't be a factor at launch.

Beyond this, it looks like the mode is taking a page out of the Blackout map by using pre-existing multiplayer maps as locations, which obviously takes away some of the allure of a new map, but does allow players to learn the map more quickly.

At the moment of publishing, neither Activision nor Infinity Ward have commented on this latest leak, which should be taken with a grain of salt, no matter how legit the pair of maps look. That said, the mode is expected to drop this month, so hopefully the pair's silence will soon be usurped by an official announcement and stealth-release.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

