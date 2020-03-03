New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Includes Subtle Warzone Tease

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's new content update may include a Warzone teaser, the name of the heavily rumored Battle Royale mode coming to the game in the near future. Today's update most notably adds Tamagotchi watches, but it also seems to hide a subtle Warzone tease. If you haven't updated your game on PS4, Xbox One, and PC yet, then you probably haven't seen the new Tomogunchi bundle, the game's take on the aforementioned Tamagotchi. Interestingly, the description of the bundle has a "warzone" mention. Could this be a coincidence? Sure, but that's a pretty big coincidence. That said, it's more likely an actual and subtle tease or Infinity Ward trolling fans, which it's known to do on occasion.

As Gaming Intel points out, this description -- which you can see below -- was the same description that accompanied the bundle when it leaked a couple of months ago. Of course, this suggests Infinity Ward has been settled on a name for the battle royale mode for awhile, or perhaps this lends credence that there's nothing to it. Hard to say at this point.

“Dinosaurs, fire-breathing dragons, and an evolving watch that will have you gaming the warzone," reads the description of the aforementioned bundle.

As mentioned above, all of this came way of a new content update, which you can read more about below, courtesy of its official patch notes:

PLAYLIST UPDATE:

Shoot the Ship 24/7 (replaces Dirty Old House Boat)

3v3 Gunfight (replaces Gunfight 3v3 Snipers Only)

1v1 Me Bro – all Gunfight maps. Includes an always-on UAV and the ability to hear enemy players speaking

Boots on the Ground War – updated to regular Ground War with no tanks and removing Realism rules.

Removed Giant Infection

GENERAL FIXES:

Uzi Sped up sprint out time New attachments available through challenges! New .41 AE caliber change for increased damage and range New Uzi Carbine Pro Barrel for increased range and bullet velocity



PC:

Fixed a bug where the shaders status bar would read as paused in the UI even though the shaders were continuing to install in the background

As you may know, the rumored dates for Call of Duty: Warzone have been March 3 and March 10. Obviously, the former is now off the table, which means everyone is hoping and crossing their fingers that next week the mode will drop a week from today.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.

H/T, Gaming Intel.

