New BioShock-Esq Nintendo Switch Game Leaked

A new BioShock-esq Nintendo Switch game has leaked. More specifically, the Entertainment Software Rating Board has published a new rating for a Nintendo Switch game not yet announced. The game in question is Void Bastards, a strategic shooter meets immersive sim inspired by the likes of System Shock and BioShock. At the moment of publishing, neither Blue Manchu, Humble Bundle, or Nintendo have commented on the leak, and the trio likely won't. However, while we can't say the game is officially coming to the console, this rating more or less provides a soft-confirmation. If a game is rated for a specific platform by the ESRB, it's because it's coming to that platform.

For those that don't know: Void Bastards debuted last year via the Xbox One and PC. Meanwhile, earlier this year a PS4 port was leaked in similar fashion. Depending on the platform, it currently sits at a very respectable 75 or 81 on Metacritic. At the time of release, many critics praised the game's take on the immersive sim genre, its charm, and its art style. Meanwhile, others suggested it was repetitive and didn't build very much on its strong initial impression.

"Inspired by BioShock and System Shock 2, Void Bastards is a revolutionary new strategy-shooter that will test your wits as well as exercise your aim," reads an official pitch of the game. Can you lead the misfit prisoners of the Void Ark through the derelict spaceships and myriad dangers of the Sargasso Nebula?"

When -- and if -- Void Bastards is announced for Nintendo Switch, it will likely cost $30 like it does on other platforms. For this price it offers a 12-15 hour of campaign, plus a ton of replayability.

