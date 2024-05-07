PlayStation Plus Games for May 2024 Now Available

May 2024's free games for PlayStation Plus have arrived across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. This past week, Sony announced that it would be bringing four titles to PS Plus in May, which is one more than most subscribers are used to getting. Now, all four of those games are available to begin downloading and playing, although the full lineup isn't accessible for those who might only have a PS4.

As a whole, May 2024's PlayStation Plus games include EA Sports FC 24, Ghostrunner 2, Tunic, and Destiny 2: Lightfall. All four of these games are available to play natively on PS5 and PS4, except for Ghostrunner 2, which is solely playable on PS5. Destiny 2: Lightfall happens to be this month's bonus addition as it is the most recent expansion that Bungie release for D2. Its arrival on PS Plus comes about roughly one month ahead of the launch of Destiny 2: The Final Shape, which is set to be the game's final expansion.

In addition to all four of these titles on PS Plus Essential, those at the Extra and Premium tiers will be getting a new arrival on the Game Catalog later this week. That game is Animal Well, which is set to be the latest day-one addition to the PS Plus Game Catalog. It's not known what else might be heading to PS Plus Extra and Premium this month, but the full lineup should be divulged by Sony next week.

You can learn more about all of the new games joining PlayStation Plus for May 2024 down below.

EA Sports FC 24

"EA SPORTS FC 24 is a new era for The World's Game: 19,000+ fully licensed players, 700+ teams, and 30+ leagues playing together in the most authentic football experience ever created. Feel closer to the game with three cutting-edge technologies powering unparalleled realism in every match: HyperMotionV, PlayStyles optimized by Opta, and an enhanced Frostbite Engine.

Develop club legends and improve your players with the brand new Ultimate Team Evolutions, and welcome women's footballers to the pitch alongside men as you craft your dream XI. Write your own story in Manager and Player Career, and join friends on the pitch with cross-play in Clubs and Volta Football."

Ghostrunner 2

"Blood will run in the highly anticipated hardcore FPP slasher set one year after the events of Ghostrunner. Adventure through a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future that takes place after the fall of the Keymaster, a tyrant who ruled over Dharma Tower, the last refuge of mankind. Jack is back to take on the violent AI cult that has assembled outside Dharma Tower and shape the future of humanity."

Tunic

"Explore a land filled with lost legends, ancient powers, and ferocious monsters in Tunic, an isometric action game about a small fox on a big adventure. Stranded in a ruined land, and armed with only your own curiosity, you will confront colossal beasts, collect strange and powerful items, and unravel long-lost secrets."

Destiny 2: Lightfall

"In a Neptunian city under siege, find strength in your fellow Guardians as the end to all things approaches—the Witness is here. Arm yourself with new rewards and unlock new Dark powers to triumph in Lightfall's unforgettable Legendary mode.

Travel to Neptune and discover a neon metropolis unlike any you've explored in Destiny 2. Meet the Cloud Striders, join the fight against the Shadow Legion, and prevent devastation in the technologically advanced secret city of Neomuna."