EA Sports FC 24 Launches Title Update #14 With Patch Notes

EA Sports FC 24 is currently in the midst of its annual Team of the Season promo in Ultimate Team. As of this writing, it's the Bundesliga's turn up to the plate, which means high-rated cards for players like Harry Kane, Florian Wirtz, and several other top stars from the German league. However, the developers at Electronic Arts are continuing to work on EA Sports FC 24's technical aspects in addition to the new Ultimate Team content. To that end, the team revealed Title Update #14 a week ago, and it's finally been added to the live version of the game earlier today.

Unlike some of the more recent Title Updates, this one is relatively minimal. Don't expect to see any massive changes to gameplay following this patch. Instead, this is more focused on fixing various visual glitches and ironing out stability problems. The most notable change is that Electronic Arts has finally fixed the issue where Contracts weren't applying to cards in Ultimate Team. While rare, this issue has been incredibly annoying for Ultimate Team players, so it's good to see the team finally address it. For anyone who loves EA Sports FC 24's ability to emulate the look of matchday, the team has also implemented several updates for gloves, balls, and kits, making the digital players look even more like their real-world selves.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Title Update #14. EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. Now is a great time to hop into Ultimate Team if you've been sitting on the sideline. It's never been easier to quickly get great players into your lineup with Team of the Season currently running. And that will only get easier as we move forward through the six-week promo and into the summer.

EA Sports FC 24 Title Update #14 Patch Notes

The Title Update #14 is now available for all versions of EA SPORTS FC 24, and includes the changes below.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issue:

Addressed a rare situation in which a Contract did not apply to a Player Item as intended.

General, Audio, and Visual

Addressed the following issues:

Updated instances of incorrect text, UI, and ad boards displaying.

Updated some gloves, balls, and kits.

Addressed instances of stability issues that could have occurred.

Thanks to those who've provided and continue to provide feedback. Throughout the course of the EA SPORTS FC 24 season, we'll provide you with more information and updates if and when they become available. Be sure to follow @‌EASFCDIRECT on X and to check out the EA SPORTS FC Tracker for the latest news and updates.