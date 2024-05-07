Mortal Kombat 1 Adds Mavado With New Update, Patch Notes Revealed

The latest update for Mortal Kombat 1 has rolled out across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. As expected, this patch has notably added Mavado as the game's latest Kameo fighter, which follows the arrival of Ermac a few weeks back. Beyond this, NetherRealm Studios has also made some other tweaks to various characters in MK1 that will shift the meta just a bit.

Downloadable at this point in time, the latest update for Mortal Kombat 1 contains some platform-specific fixes for those on PC and Nintendo Switch. Additionally, the update has some overhauls for Invasions and Online play, with the latter solving crashes that have occurred in multiplayer battles. As for the characters that have been altered with this update, NetherRealm has made some slight changes to Sub-Zero and Quan Chi on the main roster while Shujinko and Sonya are the Kameo fighters to be adjusted.

To get a look at everything that has been overhauled with this new Mortal Kombat 1 update, you can view the full patch notes down below.

Mortal Kombat 1 Mavado Update Patch Notes

PC Steam & Epic Games Store

New Online Benchmark UI screen displayed when failing to meet Krossplay Matchmaking FPS or Storage Speed thresholds

Fixed an issue where the game wouldn't boot properly if using certain 3rd party software

Fixed a stability issue with Invasions mode's Tarkatan Colony mesa

Fixed certain stutters that could occur when dropping below 60FPS in an Online match

Nintendo Switch

Fixed announcer's voice getting cut off after selecting Arena in practice mode

Fixed issue where Kung Lao's hat is missing during the intro cinematic

Fixed Kenshi's 'Festival Disguise' skin to properly change to equipped palette

General Fixes & Adjustments

Move list corrections & Localization fixes

Added Mavado Kameo to Roster

Adjusted head physics during The Klassic Brutality

Fixed rare issue that could cause a crash while using the Copilot feature on Xbox

Online

Fixed issue that could cause Xbox players to see a blank pop-up when receiving an invite from a Krossplay Private King of the Hill

Fixed rare crash that could occur while using Social Menu

Invasions

Some Encounters in Season of Huntress are no longer required to reach the Season Boss

Dark Star Johnny Cage Energy Balls now do less damage

Adjusted difficulty of Raiden Trial: IV Encounter

Fixed rare issue that allowed player to walk through gate in Fengjian Village without using the Tea Kettle key

Fixed rare issue that could cause some opponents to have incorrect names during Ambush fights

Fixed rare issue in Tea House Mesa that could cause the camera to behave incorrectly

Fixed issue that could cause Geras Time Trial III to not complete if he takes damage

Fixed "Inner Titan" Talisman still granting infinite super meter after the buff has expired

Fixed rare issue in some encounters that could cause the opponent to have an incorrect animation after winning the match

Character Specific Adjustments