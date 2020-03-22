New God of War Comic Series Announced by Dark Horse (Exclusive)

✖

Few franchises have captivated audiences like Sony's God of War franchise, and now we can exclusively reveal that Dark Horse Comics is bringing fans back into that world with a brand new story set between two of the franchise's biggest games. Set between God of War III and 2018's God of War, fans can reunite with Kratos in God of War: Fallen God, which will be written by Chris Roberson (iZombie, God of War), drawn by artist Tony Parker (God of War, This Damned Band), colored by Dan Jackson (The Strain, The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys), and lettered by John Roshell (Overwatch Anthology), Astro City). You can get a first look at the cover below, created by Dave Rapoza.

God of War: Fallen God finds Kratos attempting to move forward from his bloody past after his triumphant battles against Zeus and Athena, though he'll find that far more difficult than he expects, and might even be driven mad in the process.

You can check out the official description for Fallen God below.

(Photo: Dark Horse)

"God of War: Fallen God follows Kratos after conquering Zeus and thwarting Athena. Believing himself to be finally free of his bondage, he sets sail for the desert in an attempt to distance himself from his home and his shame only to find his rage and guilt follow close behind. Kratos rages against the one foe that has proven to be unconquerable—himself. But a war against oneself is unwinnable, and only invites

madness."

If you want to continue Kratos' adventures while you wait for June to get here, you can check out Roberson and Parker's other Kratos adventure God of War, which follows the 2018 game and takes place after Fallen God.

You can check out the official description below.

"Kratos, God of War, has returned! His war on the gods of Olympus long past, Kratos builds a new life for himself in the remote Norse wilds. Seeking to put the rage that defined most of his life behind him, Kratos inadvertently sparks a feud with a mysterious cult of berserkers after attempting to save a stranger being mauled by a monstrous bear. But for the former Ghost of Sparta, no good deed goes unpunished."

God of War: Fallen God #1 launches on June 24th, while God of War is in stores now.

Are you excited for God of War: Fallen God? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming!

