Stellar Blade Players Reveal Settings Change That Makes the PS5 Game Better

Stellar Blade is out on PS5 today, and judging by its 82 on Metacritic, it is pretty great. That said, over on the Stellar Blade Reddit page, one of the top posts right now reveals a settings change that many PS5 users are saying makes the game even better. One of the critiques lodged against the game is the story, and specifically, the performances from the lead cast throughout it. Sometimes it falls a little flat, especially compared to its peers in the space. However, according to many PS5 gamers, changing the game to the Korean dub improves the experience, which is probably because the game is made in Korea by South Korean developer Shift Up.

"PSA: Play the Korean dub" reads the post in question. "I've seen a lot of people saying the story and characters are soulless and uninteresting... Now, I don't expect Stellar Blade to be nearly as good as NieR Automata in terms of story, but something I've noticed is that everyone complaining about this also played the game with that awful english dub. Just play it in Korean, the actors show a bigger range of emotion and it makes more sense since the game itself is Korean."

Of course, this is a subjective take, but the number of votes up and many of the comments suggest there is something to this. Of course, if you don't know the language, a lot of the shortcomings and imperfection in performance are not going to be as noticeable, so this could be all that is at play. Whatever the case, many PS5 games seem to be enjoying playing the game with the Korean dub compared to the English version.

"I played through the demo a few times with different dubs and I also like Korean the best," reads one of the comments. "When I played the demo I just couldn't get use to the English dub felt so off then switched to Korean it was way better," reads another comment.

Stellar Blade is available, priced at $69.99, via the PS5 and the PS5 only. For more Stellar Blade coverage -- including all of the latest Stellar Blade news, all of the latest Stellar Blade rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Stellar Blade speculation -- click here.