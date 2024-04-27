Tentative Dead by Daylight Fix Addresses Flashing Lights

It was only days ago, April 24th, that the official Dead by Daylight X account made an important announcement, make a photosensitivity warning to their players, stating they were "investigating an issue in the game that causes strobing/flashing lights, and are focused on fixing it as soon as possible. Some players may be impacted by this issue and experience discomfort from it so we recommend taking proper precautions." As this is of course a monumental issue to address, it was only a day later that developers Behaviour Interactive made another post seeking additional information from players who had experienced the issue, opening up forums and a Reddit thread to see and hear what players were experiencing.

Dead by Daylight has taken the next step in solving the photosensitivity issue by releasing Patch 7.7.0A for Steam and Epic Games Store players. The patch notes read that it "Tentatively fixed an issue causing strobing / flashing white lights. This fix is applied to Steam and Epic Game Store initially. Please advise if you continue to encounter the flashing lights after downloading the hotfix here."

The Dead by Daylight X account continued to address the issue further outside of the patch notes, advising its players with photosensitivity concerns with their safety in mind: "As this is a tentative fix, we recommend taking the proper precautions before playing, and to consult your physician if you experience photosensitivity, have an epileptic condition or have had seizures of any kind in the past." They also clarified that the hotfix only rolled out to PC initially to test it, clarifying, "We're releasing a tentative fix on these platforms to check if it is effective. Once that's confirmed, we will be deploying it on other platforms in the future!"

The flashing/strobing light is impacting all platforms, but not every player. Given the responses on the forum and Reddit the flashes could be brief or last upward of 20 seconds, some players reporting this was happening as often as every 2/3 games they played. Most of the experiences seem to occur in the basement, and one person on the Reddit thread specifically that "It's a very strong flashing."

Additional Fixes To Dead by Daylight

Another issue currently being addressed in Dead by Daylight was announced yesterday as well, involving a glitch that could cause players to get stuck in a certain part of the map, and therefore a "Kill Switch" has been pulled on the map while a fix is implemented. The post notes, "We have temporarily disabled the Raccoon City Police Station East Wing map and the associated offering due to an issue which could cause players to get stuck for the remainder of the match. This map will be reintroduced once the issue has been resolved."

Recently, Dead by Daylight implemented multiple patches to allow players to test new gameplay mechanics, make additions and updates to the store, and changes to the game's killers.

If you're playing Dead by Daylight and experiencing the flashing/strobing issue, remember to send feedback on the forums linked above.