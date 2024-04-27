Cancelled Nintendo Switch Game Is Making an Unexpected Return

A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game cancelled back in 2020 has been revived in 2024, to the surprise of many Switch fans who were once looking forward to the game. More specifically, it has been relayed by Wired Productions that every Switch fan that was planning on picking up Deliver Us The Moon in 2020, will get the chance to finally do this "soon."

For those unfamiliar with the product, Deliver Us The Moon is adventure-puzzle game from Dutch developer KeokeN Interactive and publisher Wired Productions. This was the expanded version of Deliver Us the Moon: Fortuna, which was self-published by aforementioned KeokeN Interactive in 2018. And it is this expanded version, which released a year later in 2019, most are familiar with. At first, the space game was only available via PC, but it came to PS4 and Xbox One in 2020. In 2022, it came to Google Stadia. The same year, but at a different time, it also came to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

As you may remember, a Nintendo Switch version was also planned at one point. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch port was announced back in 2020, and supposed to release in August of the same year. A few months before this happened though, the Switch version was abruptly cancelled. At the time, Wired Productions cited a "number of factors," including the Covid-19 pandemic. Four years later, the work is being salvaged and the Switch version revived, to the surprise of many.

Right now, there is now word of when the Nintendo Switch version will release, but it is said to be "coming soon," which presumably means it is coming to Nintendo Switch this year. There is no word of the sequel, Deliver Us Mars, coming to Nintendo Switch though. The sequel was released last year via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Now that the first game is coming to Nintendo Switch, you'd assume the plan is to bring the sequel as well, assuming there is enough interest to warrant it. That said, we could also see the sequel being held for the Nintendo Switch 2 at this point, which is rumored to release next year.

About the Game + Trailer

"Deliver Us The Moon is a sci-fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future where Earth's natural resources are depleted," reads an official blurb about the game. "In an effort to solve the energy crisis, global powers created the World Space Agency and secured a promising new source of energy on the moon. The World Space Agency colonized and operated from the moon until one fateful night all communications with Earth ceased and the energy source was lost. Now, years later, you assume the role of Earth's last astronaut on a do-or-die mission to investigate what happened and save humanity."