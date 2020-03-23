Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- How to Make a Bunch of Money

Part of the appeal of the Animal Crossing franchise is the game's laid-back pace. While Animal Crossing: New Horizons might give players a mortgage to repay and an island community to build, Tom Nook is fairly accommodating when it comes to how quickly players do either of these things, despite some of the harsher things said about him. Still, players that want to speed up the game and make money more quickly have a handful of options in order to do so. Not all players will agree with all of these methods, but the options are there for those who want to use them. How do you prefer to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Would you rather take your time? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming! Keep reading to find out how to make cash quickly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

Time Travel Time travel is possibly the most lucrative cash grab in the game. In order to do so, players must deposit their funds, save and exit their game, and then move the Nintendo Switch's internal clock ahead. Doing so allows players to build major interest on their deposited funds. Players can repeatedly do this, and swim in the bells that accumulate as a result! It should be noted that many players are not fond of this practice, and neither is Nintendo. The company specifically removed holidays from the game, in order to offer them as updates later on, so players couldn't spoil them for one another. Still, the time travel element remains in the game.

Cloning Cloning is a bit less frowned-upon in the Animal Crossing community. The practice allows players to create duplicate items, but it require two players to do so. Players must place the desired item on a surface that can be rotated, like a table. While one player continually rotates the surface, the other player must go to the other side, and remove the item. If performed correctly, the surface will continue to rotate with the item on it, despite its removal by the other player. Players can continue "cloning" items, filling up their pockets in the process. Those items can then be sold for bells! While there's little Nintendo can do about the time travel glitch, this seems like the kind of thing Nintendo will patch out in the future, so players that want to do so should get on it quickly!

Tarantula Island Tarantula Island is the creepiest option for making big money, but it's also a bit more official. Essentially, Tom Nook gives players the option of visiting other deserted islands. Once in a while, players can find an island teeming with tarantulas. While this is a bit horrifying, it's also quite nice, as tarantulas can be sold for a whopping 8,000 bells each. Players must approach tarantulas slowly in order to catch them, as tarantulas tend to chase players, and a bite will cause the player to faint.