New Rumor Claims Resident Evil 9 May Have Been Delayed

Over the last several months, Resident Evil 9 rumors have started to fly all over the place. Not only have fans been teased with the game potentially taking a more open-world approach, but there have also been hints of a 2025 release window. The former still seems to be on the table, but a new rumor claims that Resident Evil 9 might be even further off than fans were hoping. Granted, these are all just rumors, so you don't want to take them as gospel until Capcom announces something official. That said, this is coming from a relatively trustworthy source, which gives the rumor an extra layer of credibility.

Resident Evil 9 Reportedly Delayed Internally

This rumor comes from Dusk Golem, a notable Resident Evil leaker in the community. They don't have a perfect track record but have successfully leaked several games. As mentioned, you'll want to take this with a hefty grain of salt and keep in mind that we'll likely never learn if this rumor is strictly true because it's an internal delay at Capcom.

After all, the developer hasn't announced a release date for Resident Evil 9. If it has been delayed, as Dusk Golem claims in their Discord, we won't know about it unless a developer writes a tell-all book many years later. That said, the claim is that RE9 has been delayed "for one reason or the other." There's no hint of a new timetable or anything like that, though Dusk Golem does say the team may release a different Resident Evil game before RE9 drops now that this delay has happened.

Unfortunately, the only way to know for sure is to wait until Capcom announces the next Resident Evil game. If it's a remake or spin-off, that likely means Dusk Golem's information is, to some degree, legitimate. It would also make it more likely that the open-world rumor is true since the team will likely need more time than usual as it tries to do something more ambitious than previous games.

What Other Resident Evil Games Are in the Works?

In February, another report came from Dusk Golem claiming there are currently five Resident Evil games in the works. One of these is, of course, Resident Evil 9, but the other four are unconfirmed. Most likely, at least one of those projects is a remake of an older Resident Evil game, though it wouldn't be surprising to learn that Capcom is currently working on two remakes. The team is likely still going to remake Resident Evil 0, the original Resident Evil, Resident Evil 5, and Resident Evil: Code Veronica at some point. There's no telling what order those remakes will come in, but Capcom knows there's money on the table with those games and it won't pass up that chance.

There's no telling what the other games might be. Capcom loves to experiment with the Resident Evil franchise, consistently looking for new ways to add multiplayer elements to the franchise. Some have speculated that the team might try to chase trends and introduce a survival game take on the RE franchise given how popular that genre has been lately. Regardless, it seems like there will be plenty of Resident Evil content coming out over the next few years.