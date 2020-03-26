Star Wars Episode I: Racer Coming to Nintendo Switch

One of the most popular Star Wars games from the era of N64 is finally making its way to modern times. Star Wars Episode I: Racer, a game all about podracing, is officially getting re-released on Nintendo Switch. Nintendo confirmed the news on Thursday morning during a Nintendo Direct Mini presentation, which revealed several different games and DLC coming to the console sometime this year. Among all of the new titles was Star Wars Episode I: Racer, which brought a smile to every Star Wars fan that grew up in the 2000s.

At this time, Nintendo hasn't announced a firm release date for the classic Star Wars racing game, nor has the company shared any sort of price point. All that is known at this point is that it will be available on the Nintendo eShop sometime soon.

The classic game allows players to customize their own podracer and compete in races across the galaxy. As you take on rivals on all sorts of different planets, you'll earn credits to upgrade your podracer and keep it repaired after potential damage on the tracks. It's a fully-fledged racing game that just happens to take place within the universe of Star Wars.

Racer wasn't the only Star Wars title on Switch that received some big news during the new Nintendo Direct presentation. It was announced that Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is now available to purchase on the Nintendo eShop. This game, if you're unfamiliar, allows players to completely create a new Jedi and lightsaber before battling other players online in various game modes. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy can be purchased on the eShop for $19.99.

Also announced for a Switch release this year were popular games like Xenoblade Chronicles, BioShock, and Borderlands.

Are you excited to play Star Wars Episode I: Racer when it arrives on Switch? Let us know in the comments!

