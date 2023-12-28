Video Game Release Dates 2024 Calendar
Here are all the biggest games we know that will be coming in 2024.
2023 might have been one of the biggest years for video games ever. Critically-acclaimed games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Hi-Fi Rush gave gamers a whole lot to celebrate. So far, 2024 isn't looking quite as stacked, though there are some high-profile games that fans might want to keep an eye out for. In particular, the first half of the year has a lot to be excited about, with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Dragon's Dogma 2 arriving in February and March, respectively.
As we always remind our readers, release dates are constantly shifting in the industry, and this list will be updated as the year goes on. Games confirmed for 2024 that do not currently have a set release date can be found in the "Dates TBA" slide, which includes titles like Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. As we get deeper into the year, it's possible some of those games will slide into 2025. There are a number of games that have been rumored to release next year, and there have even been rumors about a new console from Nintendo. However, until we get a solid release window mentioned by developers and publishers, these types of things will be left off the list.
It remains to be seen what 2024 holds in store for gamers on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox, and PC, but hopefully there will be a lot to be excited about. Keep reading to see what video games will be releasing in 2024!
January
January 18th
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
January 19th
- Another Code: Recollection (Switch)
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered (PS5)
January 25th
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
January 26th
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Tekken 8 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
February
February 1st
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PC, PS4, PS5)
February 2nd
- Persona 3 Reload (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
February 8th
- Helldivers 2 (PC, PS5)
February 13th
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
February 14th
- Biomutant (Switch)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
February 16th
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Switch)
- Skull and Bones (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
February 21st
- Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance (PC)
February 28th
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
February 29th
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)
March
March 7th
- As Dusk Falls (PS4, PS5)
March 8th
- Unicorn Overlord (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
March 20th
- Alone in the Dark (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
March 22nd
- Dragon's Dogma 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
- The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Princess Peach: Showtime! (Switch)
- Rise of the Ronin (PS5)
March 26th
- South Park: Snow Day! (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
April
April 23rd
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
April 30th
- Braid Anniversary Edition (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
Dates TBA
- Ark 2 (PC, Xbox Series X|S)
- Avowed (PC, Xbox Series X|S)
- Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Contra: Operation Galuga (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra (PC, Switch)
- Little Nightmares III (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Lollipop Chainsaw RePop (platforms unknown)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (Xbox Series X|S)
- Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (Switch)
- Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Switch)
- Planet of Lana (PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, NES)
- SaGa: Emerald Beyond (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (PC, Xbox Series X|S)
- Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, GBA)
- Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl (PC, Xbox Series X|S)
- Star Wars: Hunters (Switch)
- Star Wars Outlaws (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
- Visions of Mana (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
- Windblown (PC)
- The Wolf Among Us 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)