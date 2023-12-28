Video Game Release Dates 2024 Calendar

2023 might have been one of the biggest years for video games ever. Critically-acclaimed games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Hi-Fi Rush gave gamers a whole lot to celebrate. So far, 2024 isn't looking quite as stacked, though there are some high-profile games that fans might want to keep an eye out for. In particular, the first half of the year has a lot to be excited about, with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Dragon's Dogma 2 arriving in February and March, respectively.

As we always remind our readers, release dates are constantly shifting in the industry, and this list will be updated as the year goes on. Games confirmed for 2024 that do not currently have a set release date can be found in the "Dates TBA" slide, which includes titles like Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. As we get deeper into the year, it's possible some of those games will slide into 2025. There are a number of games that have been rumored to release next year, and there have even been rumors about a new console from Nintendo. However, until we get a solid release window mentioned by developers and publishers, these types of things will be left off the list.

It remains to be seen what 2024 holds in store for gamers on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox, and PC, but hopefully there will be a lot to be excited about. Keep reading to see what video games will be releasing in 2024!