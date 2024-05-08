Take A Deeper Look At Jedi: Survivor's User Interface Design

Star Wars Day (it's an entire week these days, let's be honest) has come and gone for this year. While there was plenty to do and celebrate last week between The Phantom Menace's 25th anniversary, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's first birthday, and merch releases galore (my LEGOs got delivered today and are waiting patiently to be built this weekend over Tales of the Empire...again), the reality with such an incredible franchise like Star Wars is it's celebrated every day, not just leading up to a collection of dates with clever puns. There's always some upcoming release to look forward to, or even just looking back fondly on what the franchise has already given us over the years – it's a love that doesn't know days on the calendar.

In some cases we're extremely fortune to receive new information, behind-the-scenes, or "making of" after release to make us understand and appreciate a particular title even more, as is the case today with Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. The User Interface (UI) team behind Jedi: Survivor's UI at Respawn Entertainment has shared an in-depth visual identity case study to allow players to dive into the design of the UI system in the game.

The UI in Jedi: Survivor has been consistently praised by critics and non-critic players alike, providing a seamless experience that further immerses its audience in the galaxy of Star Wars and into the boots of Cal Kestis. The UI in Jedi: Survivor is just as much a part of the overall player experience as any other piece in this game that it comes to no surprise how each aspect is carefully considered, and is so impeccably and carefully designed it's raised plenty of questions as to why UI isn't celebrated at awards shows. But if you've already played Jedi: Survivor, you're well aware of how well crafted the UI is, and if you want to develop a deeper appreciation the team that built it (Jordan DeVries, Daanish Syed, Andrew Rennie, Monica Helland, and Lindsey Charles), have provide you the chance to do so.

In the case study, you can read about and see exactly why the UI team made the decisions they did in regards to every topic from typography and color, fonts, iconography, celebrations and fanfare, and more. Reading why each piece was constructed the way it was to provide the result so many of us has enjoyed, ultimately well fulfilling the team's goal of taking "the already exceptional design language from the Jedi: Fallen Order team, and weave in new story themes, destinations, and influences[.]"

If you're interested in diving into the UI further, you can do so by reading the Visual Identity Case Study.