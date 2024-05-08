Hi-Fi Rush 2 Was Reportedly Being Pitched Prior to Tango Shutdown

A sequel to Xbox's Hi-Fi Rush was said to have been pitched at developer Tango Gameworks prior to the studio's closure. This past day, Microsoft announced that it would be closing four of its gaming studios, the most prominent of which were Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin. The reveal of Tango being shut down is one that hit especially hard with Xbox fans as Hi-Fi Rush was deemed a "breakout hit" for the company when it launched in early 2023. Now, not only does it seem as though Hi-Fi Rush as a franchise has now reached its end, but a follow-up entry was also said to have been worked on in some capacity.

In a new report from Bloomberg, it was said that those within Tango were "in the process of pitching a sequel" for Hi-Fi Rush to higher-ups at Xbox. This information is said to come from sources within Xbox who didn't want to be named. It's not known if work on a Hi-Fi Rush 2 had actually started in any capacity, but those in charge at Microsoft clearly weren't keen on the idea as they opted to instead close Tango completely.

For the time being, Microsoft still hasn't provided any firm reasons for why Tango was shut down. Generally speaking, Microsoft said in the wake of Tango's closure that it wanted to reallocate resources within Xbox to focus more on other projects. As for Tango's output and whether or not Microsoft was happy with it, those at Xbox said last year that Hi-Fi Rush was a major success for the company. Clearly, though, this wasn't completely true or else Tango would have continued to exist and develop such a sequel.

Even though Tango Gameworks has now reached its end, Xbox still owns the Hi-Fi Rush IP and could opt to do something with it again in the future. In all likelihood, though, Hi-Fi Rush will just become a one-off release from Xbox that never becomes a larger franchise for the publisher.