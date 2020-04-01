Nintendo Fans Celebrate the Announcement of the Super Mario Manga Mania Adaptation
It's been a great week for Mario fans. Yesterday, rumors began to circulate about a handful of 3D Mario games coming to Nintendo Switch. While that alone was exciting enough, today, VIZ Media surprised fans with the announcement of Super Mario Manga Mania, an upcoming compilation of handpicked Super Mario-Kun stories that have thus far remained exclusive to Japan. The announcement came as a major surprise, particularly since the manga has existed since 1991, and this is the first official, English adaptation of the series. As such, fans are quite excited about the collection, though some are a bit hesitant about the "handpicked" aspect.
It's an amazing time to be a Mario fan!
Remember the year of Luigi? This is better.
MANGA!? HOLY CRAP!!! THIS IS THE YEAR OF MARIO!!! https://t.co/gpctjgIk7x— Jester24 🐷 🎉🤡🎉🤡🎉 (@Piggs24) March 31, 2020
Feels like a safe bet that this story won't make the cut...
you should be excited for the Mario Manga coming here pic.twitter.com/WA7EoXECx5— Tanner / Zero (@TannerOfDaNorth) March 31, 2020
That, uh, probably won't make it in, either.
That means... pic.twitter.com/0hBFM5BMlq— -Lucio☀️Soliz- ✪ (@Sunnyeldragon) April 1, 2020
Shirtless Mario is canon, so that might by fair game!
pulled out my old corocoro for this gem: pic.twitter.com/ktjGrJHGkk— hplar (@teaheadjoyride) March 31, 2020
It's exciting to see something this rare receive a translation!
Me rn: pic.twitter.com/kaG5pBYV9R— Ender Skippy (@EnderSkippy) March 31, 2020
And yet it's only the 35th anniversary of the series!
I've been waiting for an official English translation for 10 billion years— Michael (@MarioIsBroken) March 31, 2020
Never give up hope!
WHY CANT THE NEW ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF THE MARIO MANGA BE SHIPPED TO THE UK MY LIFE IS OVER 💔 I KNOW IT DOESNT COME OUT UNTIL DECEMBER SO MAYBE IT'LL CHANGE BUT STILL 💔— kaila 🍝 (@peachtoadstooIs) March 31, 2020
