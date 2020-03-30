Nintendo Is Reportedly Working on a Bunch of Mario Remasters for Nintendo Switch

2020 is about to get a lot more of Nintendo's Mario, if reports from today are accurate. Reportedly, the video game company has been hard at work on a bunch of different Nintendo Switch remasters of various Mario games from earlier platforms, and is set to release a bunch of them this year to take advantage of the original Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary.

A report from VGC early this morning indicates that Nintendo was planning on making a big announcement at this year's E3 in June, but since that event's been cancelled, things have been a bit up in the air as to when, where, and how the announcement will be made. Eurogamer corroborates VGC's report, stating that it has also heard from sources that a number of different back-catalogue Mario games are expected to release this year on the Nintendo Switch.

While not initially named, it would appear that specific games like Super Mario Galaxy, Super Mario 3D World, and more of the modern 3D Mario games are included in this lineup. Specifically, according to Eurogamer, "a Deluxe version of Super Mario 3D World, which will include an array of new levels," is being made. Exact titles beyond that, assuming the reports are accurate, have not yet been revealed. In addition to the new remastered versions of new games, VGC says that a new installment in the Paper Mario franchise will also be announced for release this year, and this isn't the first time that a new Paper Mario has been rumored for release in 2020.

I wasn't going to name any specific titles, but since Eurogamer has gone ahead I can also confirm Galaxy, 3D World and other 3D Marios are coming. https://t.co/vhj9nGefcg — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) March 30, 2020

At this point, there's no telling when Nintendo might officially confirm or announce these remasters. The Nintendo Switch, if you can find it in stock, is currently available wherever such things are sold, as is the Nintendo Switch Lite. The most recent "mainline" Mario title for the Nintendo Switch is Super Mario Odyssey. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

