Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Multiplayer Is Reportedly in Development

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered released last month on PS4, and will be coming to PC and Xbox One this month. However, Activision opted to only release the game's campaign, noting it didn't drop the multiplayer because it didn't want to divide the community of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Further, Activision has suggested it has no plans to drop the mulitplayer for the game. However, according to prominent Call of Duty leaker The Gaming Revolution -- who has been providing reliable scoops and leaks on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered -- the multiplayer of the game is currently in development.

News of the other half of Modern Warfare 2 Remastered was shared via the leaker's personal Twitter account, where he also suggested Activision isn't being completely honest about the situation involving the multiplayer.

"My source is insisting right now that Modern Warfare 2 Remastered multiplayer is still in development and is still being tested on," said the The Gaming Revolution. "I think this was all a test to see the community response, to be honest."

The leaker continued:

"Imma keep it real, I really don't like lies. To say 'we have no plans whatsoever,' when really it's 'we're unsure, let's just see how the campaign goes and we'll make decisions later.' I bet when multiplayer eventually drops they'll be like 'yeah, we saw how much the community wanted it so we got to work.'

My source is insisting right now that MW2 remastered multiplayer is still in development and is still being tested on. — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo2) April 2, 2020

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, given that nothing here is official, but it lines up with what other Call of Duty leakers are saying. Further, The Gaming Revolution has proven to be a reliable source on multiple occasions. That said, Activision reportedly sat on the finished campaign for awhile, so who knows when we'll see the multuplayer, if we ever do.

In other recent and related news, The Gaming Revolution is also claiming this year's Call of Duty will be a reboot of Black Ops. You can read more about the game's first (alleged) campaign, multiplayer, and zombie mode details here.

