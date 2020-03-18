Call of Duty 2020: First Multiplayer, Zombies, and Campaign Details Reportedly Revealed

Today, a new rumor surfaced claiming that Call of Duty 2020 is going to be a reboot of Call of Duty: Black Ops. The rumor comes way of prominent Call of Duty leaker and insider, The Gaming Revolution, who has been at the forefront of Call of Duty leaks for years. Most recently, they've provided accurate scoops on both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone. According to the leaker, this year's Call of Duty game is currently under the codename Zeus, and it's in development at Treyarch, which previous rumors and reports have also suggested. In addition to all of this information, The Gaming Revolution also relays our first alleged details about the game's campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies mode. If this new report is true, then Treyarch is aiming to follow in the footsteps of Infinity Ward and Modern Warfare by not only rebooting Black Ops, but going for a more raw and realistic take on the original game. Meanwhile, it sounds like Zombies is also in for a reboot itself. Of course, all of the information below should be taken with a grain of salt or two. While The Gaming Revolution has proven reliable in the past, nothing here is official. Further, even if it's all correct, it's also all subject to change.

Campaign (Photo: Activision) The campaign is said to primarily focus on the Vietnam War, as well as the broader Cold War. However, unlike the original game, not only will this year's release explore the Vietnam War "a lot more," it will follow the war's real-life events. Coupling this is a focus on realism, which will be bolstered by gritty, gory, and shocking scenes that will be more intense than 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Meanwhile, the campaign will also reportedly unravel from multiple perspectives, including that of the US, South Vietnam, and the Viet Cong. Lastly, Alex Mason and Frank Woods will be back, but they will be voiced by new actors, suggesting we will get, at the very least, slightly tweaked versions of the characters.

Multiplayer (Photo: Activision) The multiplayer for this year's Call of Duty is reportedly being received positively among testers, and it sounds like it won't be making many changes to the formula. Like with 2019's Modern Warfare, all multiplayer DLC will be free, and there will be no supply drops. However, while large player count modes are returning -- like 32v32 -- most of the multiplayer maps will return to the three-lane layout and be less cluttered in terms of design. On top of this, some divisive details include word that health generation will not be automatic and that operators will be back. Lastly, the following killstreaks have been confirmed: UAV, Counter UAV, a dog killstreak, and a killstreak that will counter sky-based killstreaks.