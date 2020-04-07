Resident Evil Survey Asks Players If They Want Sequels or More Remakes

Capcom released a Resident Evil survey this week centered around Resident Evil 3 that asks its takes whether they’d be up for more sequels to continue the franchise or perhaps some more remakes to relive old classics. The survey includes general questions about demographics, the Resident Evil franchise as a whole, and more specific ones about Resident Evil 3 in particular to gauge people’s interests in the future of Resident Evil. The survey appears to only be intended for certain audiences in Asia given the list of countries selectable in the first page, but it can still be viewed by anyone to see what Capcom is looking for answers about.

You can check out the survey yourself, but you’ll have to answer a few questions first to get to the parts about Resident Evil 3 and games Capcom may make in the future. On the final page, there are two questions about future games: One that asks if people would like to buy another Resident Evil remake and another that asks whether people would want to purchase a sequel or not. Capcom wants to find out just how badly people want these games with the potential answers being things like “I will purchase the game if it can be played on the console I own” or saying that you’d buy a console just to play the game.

The Resident Evil franchise has shifted more towards remakes as far as the past few installments are concerned, but recent leaks would suggest that there’s indeed a new game in the works. There’s supposedly a certain “Resident Evil 8” game that’s in the works and will look to continue the franchise with that game reportedly adopting some interesting futures. First-person perspective like the one seen in Resident Evil 7, the last new installment not including remakes, is supposedly included in the game as well as other departures from the typical Resident Evil experience.

Until news of that game or anything else is actually announced, Resident Evil 3’s release should keep Resident Evil players busy, though perhaps not as busy as some would like. There are some who wish the game would’ve been longer, though there’s still content to be played once you get through the main game that makes the game more replayable. To make sure you don’t miss out on anything during your playthroughs, be sure to check out our Resident Evil guides to find every weapon attachment and do much more in Resident Evil 3.

