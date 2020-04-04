Resident Evil 8 Release Window, First-Person Perspective, and More Reportedly Revealed

Resident Evil 8 is reportedly releasing next year via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, and it will use a first-person perspective, just like Resident Evil 7. The new report comes way of reputable leaker Dusk Golem, who notes that the game has been in development for numerous years, and actually began development as Resident Evil Revelations 3. However, once Capcom saw how well the game was testing internally, it decided to expand the game into a proper mainline entry.

"'Resident Evil 2021' is Resident Evil 8, but it wasn't always RE8. During most of its development it existed as Revelations 3," said the leaker. "The reason I said RE8 was 'years away' earlier this year is last year a RE8 was in development, and that one is years away. But Capcom didn't want a huge gap between RE7 and RE8, so that title got pushed to the side for now, & internal testing and such was super positive on Rev 3."

Dusk Golem continues, noting that previous leaks about this game, such as word that there will be Werewolves, are true, but also outdated. While all of this was originally in the game, it's been going through changes to make it less spinoff and more "mainline" in nature. This has included big changes to not just gameplay, but characters and story. That said, it's reportedly still going to be a "serious departure" in terms of story and enemies. Further, it will explore themes of occultism, insanity, and hallucinations.

Meanwhile, the leaker also notes the title is a cross-gen game, and that it should be revealed "within the next few months."

should be revealed within the next few months, it is first-person, and many purists are going to hate it because it's taking some serious departures in the story/enemies and the like. Hallucinations, Occultism, insanity and not being able to trust others are huge thematics of — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 4, 2020

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here confirmed, but it's also subject to change. That said, as alluded to, Dusk Golem has proven mostly reliable in the past.

That all said, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from Resident Evil 8?

