Crysis Fans Are Ecstatic About the Prospect of a New Series Entry

By Marc Deschamps

Earlier today, the official Twitter account for the Crysis franchise tweeted for the first time in more than three years. While the tweet gave fans no information to go off of, it seems quite clear that Electronic Arts is planning something new for the franchise. For the uninitiated, Crysis is a first-person shooter set in the year 2020, in which a United States special forces group known as Raptor Team works to stop an alien invasion. Naturally, fans of the series are quite excited by the prospect of a new entry, and many have begun speculating about what could come next for the franchise.

A remaster would actually make perfect sense!

A Switch release wouldn't be so bad, though.

Many fans are already joking about the game's technical requirements.

...and even worrying about the need to update their PC!

That's a hard person to impress!

A VR entry could be exciting, but a bit niche.

Many fans are just happy to have it back, regardless.

Of course, it could be something less exciting.

