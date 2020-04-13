Crysis Fans Are Ecstatic About the Prospect of a New Series Entry

Earlier today, the official Twitter account for the Crysis franchise tweeted for the first time in more than three years. While the tweet gave fans no information to go off of, it seems quite clear that Electronic Arts is planning something new for the franchise. For the uninitiated, Crysis is a first-person shooter set in the year 2020, in which a United States special forces group known as Raptor Team works to stop an alien invasion. Naturally, fans of the series are quite excited by the prospect of a new entry, and many have begun speculating about what could come next for the franchise.
RECEIVING DATA— Crysis (@Crysis) April 13, 2020
A remaster would actually make perfect sense!
>Crysis takes place in 2020— Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) April 13, 2020
>A remake/remaster of the original might be coming this year
They were waiting for the right moment pic.twitter.com/lXQVfXOFMZ
A Switch release wouldn’t be so bad, though.
what people think it is: Crysis 4— Paulo Ferreira (@freemanpaulo) April 13, 2020
what we’ll get: pic.twitter.com/70dh9IVsQs
Many fans are already joking about the game’s technical requirements.
Crysis, the game that makes everyone stop and say: “Maybe it’s time to upgrade my PC?”— Trickster (@Triicksster) April 13, 2020
…and even worrying about the need to update their PC!
Me : With my RTX 2070 , I’ll be OK for 5 years 😏— Daniel (@rap_shadyy) April 13, 2020
Crysis : RECEIVING DATA
Me: Pre-Ordering 2X RTX 3080 Ti 😓
That’s a hard person to impress!
the last time a game impressed me with its visuals was crysis 2.— ТРИ ПОЛОСКИ (@EvilCorp1988) April 13, 2020
A VR entry could be exciting, but a bit niche.
vr…Vr…VR!— HardcoreVR (@hardcorevr) April 13, 2020
this NEEDS to happen!
Many fans are just happy to have it back, regardless.
What are you willing to sacrifice? #Crysis— ωнιѕρєяѕ (@ItsWhispers) April 13, 2020
Love this series to bits and I’m so happy it’s making a return 💙 pic.twitter.com/TOuCVCjFhN
Of course, it could be something less exciting.
Someone forgot the crysis twitter login and just found it— Huta (@Huta_Toota) April 13, 2020