Crysis Fans Are Ecstatic About the Prospect of a New Series Entry

Earlier today, the official Twitter account for the Crysis franchise tweeted for the first time in more than three years. While the tweet gave fans no information to go off of, it seems quite clear that Electronic Arts is planning something new for the franchise. For the uninitiated, Crysis is a first-person shooter set in the year 2020, in which a United States special forces group known as Raptor Team works to stop an alien invasion. Naturally, fans of the series are quite excited by the prospect of a new entry, and many have begun speculating about what could come next for the franchise.

RECEIVING DATA — Crysis (@Crysis) April 13, 2020

Are you a fan of the Crysis series? What do you hope to see announced by EA? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

A remaster would actually make perfect sense!

>Crysis takes place in 2020

>A remake/remaster of the original might be coming this year



They were waiting for the right moment pic.twitter.com/lXQVfXOFMZ — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) April 13, 2020

A Switch release wouldn’t be so bad, though.

what people think it is: Crysis 4

what we’ll get: pic.twitter.com/70dh9IVsQs — Paulo Ferreira (@freemanpaulo) April 13, 2020

Many fans are already joking about the game’s technical requirements.

Crysis, the game that makes everyone stop and say: “Maybe it’s time to upgrade my PC?” — Trickster (@Triicksster) April 13, 2020

…and even worrying about the need to update their PC!

Me : With my RTX 2070 , I’ll be OK for 5 years 😏



Crysis : RECEIVING DATA



Me: Pre-Ordering 2X RTX 3080 Ti 😓 — Daniel (@rap_shadyy) April 13, 2020

That’s a hard person to impress!

the last time a game impressed me with its visuals was crysis 2. — ТРИ ПОЛОСКИ (@EvilCorp1988) April 13, 2020

A VR entry could be exciting, but a bit niche.

vr…Vr…VR!



this NEEDS to happen! — HardcoreVR (@hardcorevr) April 13, 2020

Many fans are just happy to have it back, regardless.

What are you willing to sacrifice? #Crysis



Love this series to bits and I’m so happy it’s making a return 💙 pic.twitter.com/TOuCVCjFhN — ωнιѕρєяѕ (@ItsWhispers) April 13, 2020

Of course, it could be something less exciting.