Fortnite Players Are X-Static About the Game's Upcoming X-Force Skins

By Marc Deschamps

While Fortnite has gotten a number of skins based on popular characters over the years, the one that feels the most fitting is Deadpool. After all, the character has always been obsessed with popular culture, so it only makes sense to see him appear in a game that consistently features references to films, comics, and more. Today, a leak revealed that some of Deadpool's frequent co-conspirators will be joining him in the battle royale game: Cable, Domino, and Psylocke! While the skins have not been officially announced by Epic Games, that hasn't stopped fans from expressing their excitement over the upcoming addition.

Dreams do come true.

Psylocke's is a very exciting inclusion for some fans.

That's an interesting theory!

Of course, the timing does seem a bit strange...

Might have a hard time keeping the game's rating with those choices, to be honest.

That's some devotion, right there!

Deadpool fans are just happy to have his X-Force costume in the game.

And then there are Fortnite players who have no idea who these characters are!

