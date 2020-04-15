Fortnite Players Are X-Static About the Game's Upcoming X-Force Skins

While Fortnite has gotten a number of skins based on popular characters over the years, the one that feels the most fitting is Deadpool. After all, the character has always been obsessed with popular culture, so it only makes sense to see him appear in a game that consistently features references to films, comics, and more. Today, a leak revealed that some of Deadpool's frequent co-conspirators will be joining him in the battle royale game: Cable, Domino, and Psylocke! While the skins have not been officially announced by Epic Games, that hasn't stopped fans from expressing their excitement over the upcoming addition.

Are you excited to see X-Force appear in Fortnite? Do you plan on purchasing any of the new skins? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about X-Force appearing in Fortnite!