Fortnite Players Are X-Static About the Game’s Upcoming X-Force Skins

While Fortnite has gotten a number of skins based on popular characters over the years, the one that feels the most fitting is Deadpool. After all, the character has always been obsessed with popular culture, so it only makes sense to see him appear in a game that consistently features references to films, comics, and more. Today, a leak revealed that some of Deadpool’s frequent co-conspirators will be joining him in the battle royale game: Cable, Domino, and Psylocke! While the skins have not been officially announced by Epic Games, that hasn’t stopped fans from expressing their excitement over the upcoming addition.

Are you excited to see X-Force appear in Fortnite? Do you plan on purchasing any of the new skins? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about X-Force appearing in Fortnite!

Dreams do come true.

So last week, a friend of mine and I were joking about Domino should be in Fortnite since Deadpool is, and maybe Cable too. Mostly Domino. Never thought it would happen.



Now they’re coming out with an X-Force bundle with those two and Psylocke. Fortnite wins bro. — Ty. ❌ (@TheSombraMain) April 15, 2020

Psylocke’s is a very exciting inclusion for some fans.

WAIIIIT THE ACCESSORIES OFMGMG https://t.co/jHydLPs5kS — j ⨂ (@mutatxon) April 15, 2020

That’s an interesting theory!

What I find interesting is the inclusion of Psylocke. If Psylocke is being marketed as part of Deadpool’s “crew” then perhaps she might make an appearance in a Deadpool film in the future or even better X-Force. https://t.co/5U8RdF7F9k — Lunwi (@Lunwi88) April 15, 2020

Of course, the timing does seem a bit strange…

Got to be a Deadpool 3 thing right? Because honestly I can’t think of any other reason you would push X-Force characters (Much as I love them) — Rolled up on Rasputin with the strap (@BobBobmob) April 15, 2020

Might have a hard time keeping the game’s rating with those choices, to be honest.

Man not even the cool X-Force, like Bedlam after hitting the bus and half-woodchippered Zeitgeist. — BigJGamerGuy (@BigJGamerGuy1) April 15, 2020

That’s some devotion, right there!

Bro I don’t even play Fortnite but I might get that X-Force pack just for fan purposes. — Maestro, Ovaltine Papi @ Midgar (@Juju_TheMaestro) April 15, 2020

Deadpool fans are just happy to have his X-Force costume in the game.

Yes I am so happy I wake up and I found out that Deadpool is getting X-Force as a style lets gooo!!! — NinjaPool (@NinjaZackK54) April 15, 2020

And then there are Fortnite players who have no idea who these characters are!