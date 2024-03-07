When Does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Start?

It's once again time for another seasonal shift in Fortnite. At the time of this writing, Chapter 5 Season 1 of Fortnite is in its final hours. Beginning back in December, the first season for Chapter 5 launched in the wake of Fortnite OG coming about and, for the most part, has been a very popular season. This has been primarily thanks to crossovers with Family Guy, Metal Gear Solid, and the additions of Fortnite Festival and LEGO Fortnite. Now, Chapter 5 Season 2 of Fortnite is right around the corner, and here's everything we know about when it will begin.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Start Time

Epic Games has confirmed that Chapter 5 Season 2 of Fortnite is slated to begin on Friday, March 8. For the moment, an exact time for when this new season will start hasn't been provided. Given how previous seasonal transitions in Fortnite have worked, though, Epic Games will likely end Chapter 5 Season 1 of the game either late tonight, March 7, or in the early hours of March 8. At this time, a substantial new update for Chapter 5 Season 2 will then roll out. After this patch is downloaded, players will then be able to jump into Fortnite to see everything new that has been added to the game.

Fortnite's New Season Theme

As rumors have indicated in recent weeks, Chapter 5 Season 2 of Fortnite is set to center heavily around Greek mythology. These leaks were proven accurate this past week with Epic held its "Titan Hand" event in Fortnite which prominently featured Pandora's Box. As we learned this morning with the first teaser for Chapter 5 Season 2, this new season is going to officially be titled "Myths & Mortals". Beyond adding new skins associated with Greek myths, the Fortnite island itself should receive a pretty hefty makeover that will add new Greek-based locales.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass and Item Shop Skins

When Chapter 5 Season 2 of Fortnite launches, it will obviously bring with it a new Battle Pass that players will be able to purchase. Currently, Epic hasn't fully outlined what skins and accessories will be unlockable with this Battle Pass, but the key art and teaser trailer for this season have given us some early ideas. In particular, it seems there will be skins in the Pass tied to Zeus, Ares, and other Greek legends.

As for future skins that might appear in the Item Shop, God of War protagonist Kratos is rumored to be coming back to Fortnite this season after having not been seen since 2021. Given the character's ties to Greek mythology, he would be a perfect addition to C5S2. Other rumored collabs include Persona, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and One Piece. More information on this front should be shared by Epic in the days and weeks ahead.

