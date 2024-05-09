Epic Games Store's New Free Game Has BioShock Vibes

Epic Games Store has a new free game that has some heavy BioShock vibes. Like every week, this free game is available for exactly one week. Come next Thursday, May 16, it will be replaced with a new free game, or possibly free games, as sometimes Epic Games Store gives away more than one free game at a time. This week it is the only one though. Once claimed, the game -- which normally costs $19.99 -- is yours to keep forever. There's no subscription needed nor any other catch. Once you have it, it will stay in your library and you can play it as little or as much as you want.

The game in question is Circus Electrique from developer Zen Studios and publisher Saber Interactive. It released back in September 2022, and according to Steam user reviews, it is alright. Right now, the game has a "Mostly Positive" Steam User Review rating, thanks to 73 percent of 227 user reviews rating the game positively. This is about lines up with its critical reception as the game boasts a 71 on Metacritic.

"Named for the greatest show in Victorian steampunk London, Circus Electrique is part story-driven RPG, part tactics, part circus management, and completely enthralling – all with a steampunk twist," reads an official blurb about the game. When everyday Londoners mysteriously turn into vicious killers, only the circus' lineup of Strongmen, Fire Blowers, Clowns and other performers possess the unique talents necessary to save the city. Through tactical turn-based battles, these unlikely heroes face Bobbies, British Sailors gone bad, aggressive Posh Girls, and other Victorian-era archetypes stand in their way – not to mention the occasional menacing Mime or Robobear. The game's innovative Devotion morale system affects characters' performance not only in battles, but also for actual circus shows, dutifully managed between heroic jaunts through six sprawling districts."

If you decide to check out Circus Electrique now that it is free via Epic Games Store, expect 10 hours to mainline it or about 25 hours to experience not just the main story but the side content. Completionists will need to set aside double this, 50 hours, if they check out the RPG though.

For more Epic Games Store coverage -- including all of the latest Epic Games Store news, all of the latest Epic Games Store rumors and leaks, and all of the latest EGS deals -- click here.