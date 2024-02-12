Latest Fortnite Rumor Teases One Piece Crossover

Over the years, Fortnite has become the leader in crossover collaborations. Just last week, we learned that Disney is putting $1.5 billion into Epic Games as part of the two companies' continued partnership. Fortnite also dropped the second phase of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event toward the end of last week. However, the content wheel isn't going to stop turning anytime soon. In fact, a recent rumor claims that there is one more massive crossover coming down the pike that should please anime fans. While we don't have a release window, it looks like a One Piece crossover is coming to Fortnite relatively soon.

Fortnite x One Piece Crossover

This leak comes from XboxEra through ShiinaBR on Twitter. The XboxEra weekly podcast spoke at length about some of the rumors they've heard about what properties might be coming to Fortnite. As with any leak, you should take this with a massive grain of salt. XboxEra has previously leaked crossovers like TMNT and Doom, but no one has a perfect track record. That said, if Shiina is also putting their name on it, that's some extra legitimacy because they're a well-known Fortnite leaker.

The leak claims that One Piece is coming to Fortnite in one form or the other. It could be a simple skin pack or Epic could make a more substantial event around Luffy and his pals. Again, the rumor doesn't include a release window, which isn't too surprising given how often Fortnite crossovers tend to move around. Remember, we still haven't seen things like the rumored Doctor Who crossover come to Fortnite. Giving a release window is just asking for your prediction to go wrong with this battle royale.

What Else is Coming to Fortnite?

One Piece wasn't the only crossover included in the XboxEra rumor. In fact, if their sources are correct, Fortnite players have quite a bit to look forward to. Some of it, we already know about. For example, the Avatar crossover was confirmed last week during the announcement of the Disney deal, but several other potential collaborations could be coming to Fortnite over the coming months. Here's the list of all the rumored crossovers:

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

The Fantastic Four

He-Man & Skeletor

Devil May Cry

Doc Ock (Spider-Man)

Peacemaker

Robin

Magneto, Cyclops, Colossus

Avatar

Fallout

Of course, just like with the One Piece collab, you want to be skeptical of these until Epic announces something concrete. It's also worth noting that things are constantly changing behind the scenes in Fortnite, so some of these may never actually happen. That said, this gives Fortnite fans a decent idea of what to expect during 2024.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile, and PC platforms.