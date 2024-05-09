Warner Bros. CEO Calls Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League a "Disappointing Release"

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League released earlier this year, and the game hasn't lived up to anyone's expectations. The game's user score on Metacritic is a dismal 3.5, and the game's active users on Steam have cratered since launch. It seems Warner Bros. has not been too happy with the game either. On an earnings call earlier today, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said that the "disappointing release of Suicide Squad" had an impact on the company's quarterly financials.

The End of Suicide Squad?

Those comments don't seem to bode well for the game's future. Developer Rocksteady Studios has been adding new content to the game through DLC, starting with the Joker. Three more characters will be added over time, but anything beyond that sounds highly unlikely. Some games have managed to overcome negative perception over time; Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the biggest examples of a game that had a disastrous launch but managed to turn things around. Given Zaslav's comments, it doesn't seem like there's an overwhelming desire to put that kind longterm investment into the game, though.

Once development on Suicide Squad has officially come to an end, it will be interesting to see what comes next for Rocksteady Studios. Prior to Suicide Squad, the development team handled the beloved Arkham trilogy of games. Those single-player titles were all very well-received both critically and commercially, and it would be exciting to see the team get back to doing what it clearly does best.

What's Next for Rocksteady?

Of course, a fourth Arkham game is probably unlikely. Batman's status after the end of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League would make it pretty hard, though there has been speculation that his fate in the game might not be so cut and dried. However, with the death of Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy, Rocksteady might not be eager to revisit the character's storyline with a new actor in the role.

Whatever the future might bring, Warner Bros. clearly isn't pleased with how Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League turned out, and fans will have to wait and see what that means for future games from Rocksteady. Given how many years passed between the releases of Arkham Knight and Suicide Squad, it might be a very long time before we know what's next for the developer.

Did you play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? How did you feel about the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Jason Schreier]