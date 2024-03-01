Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Here's What You Need to Know About the Titan Hand Event

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2 is starting up very soon. With Season 1 scheduled to end on March 8th, players will be ushered into the new season soon after. Of course, developer Epic Games likes to lead into new seasons with fun events to get the playerbase excited about the future, and Chapter 5, Season 2 is no different. The team has already started to build up hype for the Titan Hand event in Fortnite, which should lead to another fun event to kick off Season 2. While we don't know all the details about what's coming yet, below you'll find a breakdown of what's known as of this writing and a few tidbits we've learned from leaks.

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2 Titan Hand Event

Fortnite just replaced the "The Hand" keyword in today's quest to "The Cracks" 💀 pic.twitter.com/vpTmtB2bDs — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 29, 2024

Recently, Epic Games started building to this new pre-season event in Fortnite by adding cracks and tremors to the game near the Ruined Reels POI. Those cracks will keep growing larger until a large Titan Hand emerges from the ground. Many thought that was going to happen today, but it seems like Fortnite players will need to wait a little bit longer before it emerges as it hasn't made an appearance at the time of this writing.

Like past seasons, this is the island-destroying event that will change up the map in Chapter 5, Season 2. However, it can also hurt you if you aren't careful. See, players need to shoot down the chains coming off of the hand to unleash a fiery tornado from the chest the hand is holding, but if you get too close, you'll take damage yourself. Right now, we don't know what's happening next as part of the event, but it will likely include all kinds of different destructive weather to interrupt the game and set the map up for all of its upcoming changes. Fortunately, while we don't know much more about the actual Titan Hand event, we do know quite a few details about Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2 Theme and Crossovers

In news that's probably not surprising given the Titan Hand event, Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2 is supposedly themed around Greek mythology. Several leakers have already posted about this, and we'll see a slew of new mythology-themed skins on the new season's battle pass. From what we've seen of the leaks, most of these are modern takes on the various gods from Greek mythology, including Ares, Hermes, Hades, and Medusa. Of course, it wouldn't be Fortnite without a few crossovers, and leaks have already given us a good look at what's coming.

There will likely be several other collaborations, but recently, it was revealed that Epic is going to bring Avatar: The Last Airbender into the game via a mid-season mini-event. It makes a ton of sense considering the series recently released a new live-action adaptation on Netflix.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC. Chapter 5, Season 2 launches soon after Season 1 ends on March 8th.