Fortnite Insider Reveals Avatar: The Last Airbender Collab for Chapter 5 Season 2

A credible Fortnite insider has revealed that a major new collaboration tied to Avatar: The Last Airbender is on the horizon. At this point in time, Chapter 5 Season 2 of Fortnite is right around the corner as the game's current season is slated to come to a close in early March. Although it's not yet known what all will be arriving with Chapter 5 Season 2, it now looks like Epic Games is planning a big Avatar event roughly midway through this next phase of content.

Coming by way of @iFireMonkey on X (or Twitter), the first news of Avatar: The Last Airbender joining Fortnite was detailed. Information regarding this collaboration was datamined from Fortnite's own API, which all but confirms that this crossover is legitimate. As for what this Avatar clash with Fortnite will look like, it seems to be a more extensive collab that is similar to what the game has seen in recent weeks with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Specifically, it is mentioned that there will be a mid-season Event Pass that will allow Fortnite players to collect an Appa Glider and an Aang skin, among other rewards. Additional Avatar: The Last Airbender accessories could also come to the Item Shop at this time. As for when all of this will release, a date of May 3, 2024, is currently listed within the API, but this could simply be a placeholder that might shift in the months ahead.

EXCLUSIVE: Fortnite x Avatar The Last Airbender



Upcoming Mid-Season Event Pass



Collect all 6 Books by completing quests to get the Appa Glider!



Instantly claim the AANG Fortnite Style and AANG LEGO Style!



Access the bottom reward track and earn more rewards!



Premium Reward… pic.twitter.com/mfYIndlxky — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 25, 2024

Generally speaking, an appearance of Avatar: The Last Airbender in Fortnite would make a ton of sense at this point in time given the revival that the franchise is currently having. Within recent days, Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar finally hit the streaming service and has prompted renewed interest in the property. That being said, it's almost certain that this implementation of Avatar: The Last Airbender in the battle royale title would be associated with the animated series rather than Netflix's version.

