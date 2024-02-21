Fortnite Reveals Lady Gaga Skins and New Festival Pass

Epic Games has formally revealed the lineup of new cosmetics associated with Lady Gaga that will soon be coming to Fortnite. Within the past day, Lady Gaga herself teased on social media that she would soon be coming to Fortnite as the headliner for Season 2 of Fortnite Festival. Now, after this initial tease, Epic has detailed everything associated with the pop superstar that will be coming to the free-to-play title in the next day.

Going live tomorrow, February 22, Fortnite Festival Season 2 will officially begin and will bring with it Lady Gaga. For those looking to simply snag Lady Gaga to use across Fortnite's various game modes, the Chromatica Armor Outfit will be available to purchase in the Item Shop. This set will also include the Chromatica Bass, Chromatica Mic, the "Stupid Love" Jam Track, and the Rain Check Emote in a single bundle. As Epic Games did with The Weeknd in Fortnite Festival Season 1, this pack will be available to buy throughout the entirety of Season 2.

You’ve been asking for it for years. Mother Monster is here to deliver ✨



That’s right, festies: @ladygaga is our featured artist for Fortnite Festival Season 2. Freak out, freak out, freak out! https://t.co/1Wp04xcPBB pic.twitter.com/iEEWdBzwhX — Fortnite Festival (@FNFestival) February 21, 2024

For those looking to unlock even more accessories related to Lady Gaga, a new Festival Pass will also be coming to Fortnite Festival with Season 2. Retailing for 1,800 V-Bucks, this new Festival Pass will allow players to unlock additional songs, instruments, and other rewards that can then be used in Fortnite Festival. These rewards then culminate in unlocking the Enigmatic Gaga Outfit, which is based on Lady Gaga's attire that she wore during her Chromatica tour. Unlocking all of this gear requires completing various challenges within Fortnite Festival itself.

When it comes to the rest of Fortnite, Chapter 5 Season 1 continues as normal for the time being. Currently, the Battle Royale and Zero Build modes of Fortnite are still in the midst of a massive crossover with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Chapter 5 Season 2 is then slated to start at some point in early March, although specifics from Epic Games have yet to be provided. Rest assured, though, as more information on the next season of Fortnite is bound to be revealed in the coming days and weeks.