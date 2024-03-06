Midnight Ghost Hunt Getting Full Release Soon

Midnight Ghost Hunt has been a hit for developer Vaulted Sky Games and publisher Coffee Stain Games since it launched in early access in 2022. The 4v4 multiplayer game puts players into the shoes of either a group of ghosts or ghost hunters and unleashes them on several different maps for some good, old-fashioned hide-and-seek. Fans have been waiting for the game to hit its full release for a while now, so they were very happy to see Vaulted Sky finally announce that Midnight Ghost Hunt is coming out of early access later this month.

Midnight Ghost Hunt Full Release Launch Date

Midnight Ghost Hunt will hit its 1.0 release on March 21st. That's only a few short weeks away, which is great news for fans of the genre. Of course, with this being the full launch of Midnight Ghost Hunt, Vaulted Sky is working hard on several major updates that will come alongside the 1.0 release.

Most notably, the team has been working to overhaul all 10 maps in Midnight Ghost Hunt. That means players can expect "all-new designs, new layouts, new lighting, strategic hiding spots, improved gameplay flows, and beyond." In short, these new maps should help make Midnight Ghost Hunt feel like a brand-new game in some ways. Sure, the levels will be similar, but they should feel fresh even if you're a veteran player.

Midnight Ghost Hunt is also adding several new weapon skins that players can unlock with Ghost Shards. Plus, if you earn the "Master" achievement for a specific weapon, you'll earn the golden version of that weapon, giving you a fun way to show off your prowess.

The team is also adding revamped AI to give players more exciting non-competitive play, and new difficulty levels. You'll now have three options to choose from, letting you better select your challenge. There are also several new profile pictures to unlock that the bots can use to make them stand out. Plus, the team has redone ghost visuals to "enrich the appearance and aura of the spectral" beings.

Of course, those are the major updates. The 1.0 launch will also bring all kinds of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements that the team will share when the update goes live. Remember, Midnight Ghost Hunt 1.0 launches on March 21st. That's just a few weeks away, so get prepped for your next ghost-hunting adventure soon.

Midnight Ghost Hunt is available now in early access on PC.

