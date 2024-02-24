11 Video Games Releasing in March 2024 You Shouldn't Miss

The third month of 2024 is upon us. March 2024 is not as busy as March usually it is, but despite this, there are still plenty of games coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox that are worth your attention. To this end, gamers will be treated to a long-awaited sequel to a 2012 cult-classic, another great-looking samurai game, snow ball fights, and a notable amount of horror games that will have you questioning which month it is. There is also one of the most unexpected ports of all time releasing.

Below, you can check out all of March 2024's most notable video game releases. More specifically, 11 of the most notable games, plus an equal number of honorable mentions. Naturally, this is not an exhaustive list, which means a few games are going to slip through the cracks, but it is unlikely any of these will be the biggest and best games released in March.

Dragon's Dogma 2

About: "Set forth on your grand adventure, Arisen! Dragon's Dogma is a single player, narrative driven action-RPG series that challenges the players to choose their own experience – from the appearance of their Arisen, their vocation, their party, how to approach different situations and more. Now, in this long-awaited sequel, the deep, explorable fantasy world of Dragon's Dogma 2 awaits. On your journey, you'll be joined by Pawns, mysterious otherworldly beings, in an adventure so unique you will feel as if accompanied by other players while on your own adventure. All of these elements are elevated further through physics technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and the latest in graphics, to create a truly immersive fantasy world in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Release Date: March 22 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Rise of the Ronin

About: "Japan, 1863. After three centuries of the Tokugawa Shogunate's oppressive rule, the Black Ships of the West descend upon the nation's borders and the country falls into a state of turmoil. Amidst the chaos of war, disease and political unrest, a nameless warrior forges their own path, holding the very fate of Japan in their hands."

Release Date: March 22 via PS5

Princes Peach: Showtime!

About: "Princess Peach must save the day as she takes the spotlight in her very own game! Princess Peach's trip to the Sparkle Theater goes off script when the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch steal the show! Partner with the theater's guardian, Stella, to call curtains on this tragedy by using a powerful ribbon and taking on several starring roles-each with their own look and abilities. Transform to fit the role and use showstopping abilities to save the day. Fend off the Sour Bunch with sensational swordplay as a swordfighter...en garde! In another role, Peach puts on her detective hat to find out whodunnit in a museum mystery. From kung fu master to pastry chef, Peach's roles give you distinctly powerful ways to save the play! What other transformations are just behind the curtain?

Release Date: March 22 via Nintendo Switch

MLB The Show 24

About: "Swing for the fences, experience game-deciding moments, become a legend and live out your baseball dreams in MLB The Show 24. Everyone has a moment to own. Everyone has a story to tell. Unlock your moment. Own The Show. It's your show. Ready to own it?"

Release Date: March 19 via Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Outlast Trials

About: "Set in the era of the Cold War, human guinea pigs are involuntarily recruited by the good folks at the Murkoff Corporation to test advanced methods of brainwashing and mind control. In a world of distrust, fear, and violence, your morals will be challenged, your endurance tested, and your sanity crushed. All in the name of progress, science, and profit."

Release Date: March 5 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Unicorn Overlord

About: "Liberate your kingdom, reclaim your destiny. From the masterminds that brought 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, ATLUS x Vanillaware presents the rebirth of tactical fantasy RPG. Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign alongside trustworthy allies. Unicorn Overlord combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with overworld exploration and innovative battle system for a unique epic fantasy experience in the iconic Vanillaware style."

Release Date: March 8 via Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

South Park: Snow Day!

About: "Play as the New kid in South Park and join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child's life-a snow day! Grab up to three friends, in this four-player cooperative play, and battle your way through the snow-piled town of South Park on a quest to save the world and enjoy a day without school. It's a snow day, dude!"

Release Date: March 26 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Alone in the Dark

About: "Return to Derceto Manor in this reimagination of Alone in the Dark, a love letter to the 90s cult classic horror game. Discovering that her uncle has gone missing, Emily Hartwood goes looking for him with the help of private investigator Edward Carnby. Arriving at Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally fatigued, they encounter strange residents, portals to nightmarish worlds, dangerous monsters-and ultimately a plot of rising evil and its followers."

Release Date: March 20 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

WWE 2K24

About: "WWE 2K24 features several franchise advancements, including 2K Showcase... of the Immortals celebrating 40 years of WrestleMania, four new match types such as Ambulance and Special Guest Referee, two new MyRISE experiences, and much more. In addition, fans can also look forward to a massive roster of more than 200 WWE Superstars and Legends including Roman Reigns, Andre the Giant, Becky Lynch, Batista, Kurt Angle, Asuka, Bret Hart, Brock Lesnar, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Chyna, and more. Incredibly realistic graphics and improved animations-with over 90 percent of facial expressions updated-plus improvements to Ramp cameras and Dive cameras, and the ability to move the camera during live gameplay provide the most visually impressive WWE 2K experience to date."

Release Date: March 8 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Hi-Fi Rush (PS5 Port)

About: "The player takes on the role of Chai, a free-spirited slacker with rockstar ambitions. During a technological procedure to receive a robotic arm, he finds an unexpected "bonus" when his music player is fused within his power unit. If that wasn't enough, the company behind the experiment labels him a "defect," making him a target for deactivation. With a squad of corporate overlords and an army of robots after him, Chai must defend himself through rhythmic combat and the help of a motley crew of allies to take down the company's ruthless business leaders and escape."

Release Date: March 19 via PS5

Horizon Forbidden West (PC Port)

About: "Join Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West-a majestic but dangerous frontier that conceals mysterious new threats. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon. The land is dying. Vicious storms and an unstoppable blight ravage the scattered remnants of humanity, while fearsome new machines prowl their borders. Life on Earth is hurtling towards another extinction, and no one knows why. It's up to Aloy to uncover the secrets behind these threats and restore order and balance to the world. Along the way, she must reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions, and unravel the legacy of the ancient past-all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a seemingly undefeatable new enemy."

Release Date: March 21 via PC

11 Honorable Mentions: