Last Epoch Releases First Major Update With Patch Notes

Last Epoch came out of the gate to huge sales for developer Eleventh Hour Games last week. The hit action RPG has had some early issues with its servers, but that's to be expected when an early-access game gets a large audience so quickly. Fortunately, fans seem to love Last Epoch's take on the Diablo formula, with some saying it's better than Diablo 4 already. That said, the developers aren't going to stand pat, and they have already released the first major update for Last Epoch. This one doesn't add any of the new content Eleventh Hour has said is coming, but it does include a ton of bug fixes.

The list of fixes is long and includes several fixes for controller support. That was something Eleventh Hour noted in its recent blog post that needed work, so it's good to see the team focus on it here. The update also brings several key changes to a few skills. You'll want to look through the changes below to see if your build is affected. Finally, there are several UI and quest changes that should iron out many of the issues that have been plaguing the game since launch.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Update 1.0.1. Last Epoch is available now on PC.

Last Epoch Update 1.0.1 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

Skills

Acolyte: Ghostflame: Fixed a bug where the ailment duration increase from Occult Embers did not apply to bleed duration when the skill is converted to physical by Arteries of Malice



Sentinel: Smelter's Wrath: Fixed an issue where it's animation would break if it was the first ability used in a scene



Primalist: Spriggan Form's Healing Totems can now have cold visuals if your Spriggan Form or Thorn Totems are cold converted



Acolyte: Chthonic Fissure: Fixed an issue where Cthonic Fissure was causing a client performance dip.



Fixed an issue where occasionally using a transformation skill (Werebear, Lich form, etc.) the player character would become entirely unresponsive



Fixed a bug where the Falcon's thrown acid flasks could cause it to consume its own Falcon Mark



Fixed a bug where Transplant was using the incorrect VFX showing some necrotic VFX at the original position



Fixed a bug where Dive Bomb passive "Rush of the Hunt" was not scaling with points allocated



Controller

Fixed an issue where NPC's that could not be interacted with would sometimes have an interaction prompt spawn when approached while using a gamepad.



Fixed an issue where, when using a gamepad, it was not possible to specialize points in the Bone Curse skill tree without relying on the Virtual Cursor



Fixed controller navigation on the Social Panel



Fixed controller navigation on Choose Mastery panel



Fixed controller navigation for "Quest Completed" popup



Fixed a bug where some controller inputs on the map locked after navigating the quest list



Fixed a bug where the Item Gifting D-Pad navigation could break if the player closed out of the Item Gifting window with an item still in it.



Fixed a bug where Configure Stash Tabs did not work with the D-Pad Cursor



Fixed a bug where the virtual keyboard could enter a state where it cannot be properly closed, locking the Player out of Gamepad inputs.



Fixed a bug where Upheaval's VFX was playing when you were just summoning the totem



Misc

Fixed an issue that would sometimes result in a disconnect on transition while in a party.



Fixed an issue in the Forgotten Graves where the Infernal Husk patrols would fail to spawn a map marker.



Adjusted the Music in scenes The Ancient Cavern, The Verdant Lakes, and The Ancient Forest



Fixed bug where skipping Risen Lakes and having "Admiral's Dreadnaught" quest active or complete, then returning to Risen Lakes would make the quest "Immortal Empire" incompletable.



Fixed bug where some enemies that join combat late were not animating.



Fixed a bug where a Last Refuge Guard's death animation was looping



Fixed Move Or Break Destructible left click option not working



Fixed some clipping issues on Rogue and Acolyte, and fixed short Sentinel



Fixed a bug where the Wraithlord would not despawn upon unequipping Wraithlord's Harbour



UI

Fixed issue where game version was not showing new revisions



Fixed a bug where an item label could fail to show if you were looking at another item when it dropped.



Fixed a bug where legacy characters could show up as an incorrect hardcore character



Fixed a bug where dodges did not display floating combat text



Localization changes and corrections



Fixed an issue where opening the Ladder menu did not properly close the inventory ui



Fixed an issue where occasionally the overlay map zoom would default to extreme zoom in making it seem like the overlay map didn't work at all.



Fixed a bug where occasionally, the gamble/purchase prompt in tooltip item appeared at a very large size



Fixed a bug where non-equipable items (such as keys) would disappear if you tried to quick-move them to the forge



Fixed bug where UI Elements for some passives were continuing to display after points in that passive were removed



Corrected a layer issue with the Rogue T10 Helmet



Fixed several Rogue and Acolyte animations



Fixed an issue that would occasionally lead to a state where you can not see or pick up items on the ground.



Fixed an issue where occasionally player characters would not load their gear visuals or display name (instead displaying the default name of a bear emoji)



Fixed an issue in Thetima where quest icons above NPC's would not always update properly



Quests & Scenes

Fixed an issue where a boulder was in the way in Lost Catacombs Monolith Echo Scene



Added multiple failsafes for unlocking Heoborea waypoint after completing The Scorched Grove.



Fixed object collision on railway-stop in The Osprix Warcamp



Fixed unreachable chest in The Burning Pier



Fixed NPC in The Burning Pier not animating



Fixed ground texture in Forest Trails Monolith scene



Fixed shrine placement in The Wengari Fortress



Fixed a section of floor being visually missing in Mak'Elka Lower District



Fixed Alric's Cage not visually open in The Dreadnought's Deck



Fixed bug where If you die on the step for killing Yulia and then return to the zone later, the positions for the Soul Cages are not shown.



Changes

Added a way to remember the last chat language selected so it doesn't always default to English, and uses the system lang the first time instead



Added gold spawning animation



Made performance improvements and added Scene Variants for five additional Monolith Echo Scenes, and improved performance for Welryn Outskirts



Changed "Jump the Deck" completion to only complete when entering the next scene. This allows the quest tracker to continue pointing to the next scene if the player does not travel there for whatever reason.



Now unlocks waypoint to End of Time after Pannion creates the Rift to chapter 2 to allow players to proceed without using the timerift



Added check for completing Artem's Offer for players that had the quest before the previous patch.



Added waypoint unlock for Lake Liath when you complete the Deep Harbor questline for players that leave after completing Deep Harbor, but don't proceed to Lake Liath.



Added support for merging faction progress when leaving either Solo Character Found (SCF) or Solo Account Found (SAF) Challenges

When you abandon a SCF character this merges the faction progress with your SAF progress.

When you abandon a SAF character this merges the faction progress with your normal progress.





Fixed the options in the settings panel so you can't accidentally abandon SAF as a SCF



Switched Brigandine Boots to use T25 boots' 3D art for Primalist



Added refresh on start function to social panel so it loads friends list on start instead of waiting for the social panel to be opened.



Reduced size of Ulatri Scavenger's Firebreath ability



More Fixes Coming!

Thank you all for your continued submissions of bug reports and feedback. The team is hard at work on addressing many additional bugs, improvements, and other changes. We'll continue to release patches like this one in the coming days and weeks.